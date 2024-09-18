AXE YAMAZAKI CO. LTD.'s U.S. Website Goes Live, Bringing Its Award-Winning Sewing Machine Design to the U.S. Home Consumer Market

The success of the Model-MM10 in Japan led to its first U.S. release in September 2023 in collaboration with a well-known U.S. retailer. The initial stock sold out within a month, prompting AXE YAMAZAKI to further streamline its U.S. operations. The company began offering the Model-MM10 on Amazon.com and has now enhanced its sales presence with the launch of a dedicated U.S. website.

OSAKA, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / On May 1, 2024, AXE YAMAZAKI CO. LTD. began offering its Model-MM10 AXE YAMAZAKI Sewing Machine on its newly activated U.S.-based website https://axeyamazakisewing.com.

AXE YAMAZAKI MM-10

The AXE YAMAZAKI sewing machine is a thoughtfully designed tool for hobbyists, especially those with busy lifestyles like parents. Its compact size and minimalist design make it convenient for people with limited space.





AXE YAMAZAKI CO. LTD., established in 1946 and located in Osaka, Japan, primarily tailors its product line to the needs of novices learning to sew with a machine. The company has been manufacturing and selling very easy-to-use, high-quality, household sewing machines for over 78 years.

According to Kazushi Yamazaki, the third President of AXE YAMAZAKI CO. LTD., the Model-MM10 AXE YAMAZAKI Sewing Machine, pictured here, was developed primarily to make sewing with sewing machines easier than in the past. This design, like the other models (currently only available in Japan), is lightweight, making them easy to pick up and move around and set up. They are also very compact so they can fit on a bookshelf, are practically plug-and-play and simple to operate, and feature external design languages that are easy on the eyes if displayed.

From the time of its first release, the Model-MM10 sewing machine was a huge hit in Japan, with customers purchasing over 100,000 units in three years and initially enduring a three-month waiting period for orders.

The Model-MM10 was then featured in numerous Japanese magazines that cover trending products, high-quality designs, award-winning products, home appliances, etc.

It has also gone on to receive numerous awards that recognize it for its design addressing the undesirable characteristics of conventional sewing machines. Some of the awards include the 2023 German Design Award for Excellent Production Design, the 2023 German Design Award for Lifestyle & Fashion, and the 2022 Architecture Design Collection Gold Award for Product Design Built.

This huge success and validation prompted Mr. Kazushi to spearhead his company's venture of bringing the Model-MM10 into the U.S. market. The subsequent September 2023 U.S. release of the Model-MM10, which was done in collaboration with a known U.S. retailer, resulted in all available units being sold out within a month. AXE YAMAZAKI then went on to offer the Model-MM10 sewing machines for sale in the U.S. via Amazon.com and has now streamlined its sales operations in the U.S. with the activation of its new website at https://www.axeyamazakisewing.com.

Contact Information

Kazushi Yamazaki

CEO

ny-yamazaki@axeyamazaki.co.jp

9146062540

Related Files

MM-10 information

SOURCE: AXE YAMAZAKI CO. LTD.

View the original press release on newswire.com.