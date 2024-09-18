Lionpoint Group oversaw the implementation of Allvue's Portfolio Management and Research Management solutions for Guggenheim Investments

Allvue Systems, LLC ("Allvue"), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced its selection by Guggenheim Investments to deliver advanced Portfolio Management and Research Management solutions. Lionpoint Group, an Alpha Group Company that has a strategic alliance with Allvue, played a crucial role in overseeing the project delivery and implementation of Allvue's solutions within four months.

Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners with more than $320 billion* assets under management, has adopted Allvue to enhance its investment infrastructure and streamline operations, after identifying a need to transform legacy systems and processes. The firm's decision to use Allvue Systems was driven by the necessity to address business drivers associated with portfolio and research management across their business-including syndicated loans, direct lending, high yield bonds and investment grade bonds.

Allvue empowers firms like Guggenheim Investments to efficiently manage and leverage data from a variety of sources, including spreadsheets, internally developed tools, and other essential technologies. By unifying data sets and eliminating manual tasks, Allvue's comprehensive platform enhances operational efficiency and supports the automation of time-intensive processes. Additionally, Allvue provides direct integration with other back-office systems and data sources, ensuring seamless and effective portfolio management.

Lionpoint transforms the front to back-office processes of global alternative investment managers, advisors and investors. Services provided by Lionpoint to Allvue clients include operating model assessments, technology roadmaps, data management and implementation services.

"Allvue Systems has a proven track record in helping enhance decision-making capabilities," said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. "By leveraging Allvue's robust platform, we expect to achieve considerable time and cost savings through improved operational efficiencies gained across our business."

The implementation of Allvue Systems led by Lionpoint included onboarding Allvue's data management and reporting tools into Guggenheim Investments' existing infrastructure, providing Guggenheim's investment team with enhanced access to critical data and insights. Allvue and Lionpoint helped the firm consolidate information, to offer a unified platform for better decision-making.

"We are excited to complete Guggenheim Investments' implementation and look forward to further realizing the anticipated outcomes of this investment," added Bill McMahon, Senior Partner and Credit Segment Lead from Lionpoint. "With Allvue's technology, Guggenheim is well-positioned to leverage enhanced business intelligence for more informed investment decisions, which will enhance the firm's overall performance."

Allvue allows investment teams to manage their exposures and risk in one place with comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information. By leveraging these tools, Guggenheim Investments is mitigating the potential risks of making investment decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate data.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey towards helping asset management firms achieve operational excellence," said Tarek Saleh, Chief Revenue Officer of Allvue Systems. "We are confident that Allvue's purpose-built solutions will continue to empower the Guggenheim team to navigate the complexities of the fixed income markets with enhanced agility and precision."

The completed implementation process was expertly managed, meeting minimal threshold of disruption to Guggenheim's ongoing operations. Teams at Allvue and Lionpoint facilitated a seamless software purchase and implementation process, enabling Guggenheim to become operational in less than four months.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue's software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes worldwide, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue's software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

*Assets under management are as of 06.30.2024 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $93bn.

