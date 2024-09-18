Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2024 15:10 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corza Medical Inc.: Corza Medical Named to the 2024 MedTech Big 100 List

corza-big100

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024. This respected list, compiled annually by Medical Design & Outsourcing, recognizes the largest and most influential medical device companies globally. With only three completed years in operation, Corza Medical made its debut on the list, ranking 94th, reflecting its rapid growth and significant impact in the field.

"On behalf of our employees around the world, we are honored to be named to the 2024 MedTech Big 100 list," said Gregory T. Lucier, Executive Chairman of Corza Medical. "When GTCR and I unveiled Corza Medical in 2021, the market demanded a company laser-focused on the customer. Our inclusion reflects the remarkable commitment of our global team, but most importantly-the ongoing trust for decades from our customers and partners around the world. We remain committed to an unwavering pursuit of excellence in advancing surgical solutions and technologies, and as we look ahead-we are just getting started on our journey of rapid innovation and growth!"

The MedTech Big 100 list is a comprehensive ranking of the world's foremost medical device companies, encompassing both publicly traded and privately held firms. The analysis is based on a collection of data points, including annual revenue, research and development expenditures, workforce size, and key leadership information. The 2024 edition of the list, published this September, highlights the industry's leading innovators and trailblazers.

Corza Medical has rapidly established itself as a leader in the medical technology and innovative surgical solutions sector. With a focus on Ophthalmology, Wound Closure, Biosurgery, and Biomedical Textiles, the company is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions across these key areas. Corza Medical has been recognized for its comprehensive approach to excellence in customer service and partnerships, which has been pivotal in its swift ascent within the industry. The MedTech Big 100 distinction reflects Corza Medical's commitment to delivering high-quality products and its strategic vision for the future.

About Corza Medical
Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa81f4e0-19b3-4edc-b8a7-576558194fe1


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.