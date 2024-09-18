Corza Medical Inc.: Corza Medical Named to the 2024 MedTech Big 100 List

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024. This respected list, compiled annually by Medical Design & Outsourcing, recognizes the largest and most influential medical device companies globally. With only three completed years in operation, Corza Medical made its debut on the list, ranking 94th, reflecting its rapid growth and significant impact in the field.

"On behalf of our employees around the world, we are honored to be named to the 2024 MedTech Big 100 list," said Gregory T. Lucier, Executive Chairman of Corza Medical. "When GTCR and I unveiled Corza Medical in 2021, the market demanded a company laser-focused on the customer. Our inclusion reflects the remarkable commitment of our global team, but most importantly-the ongoing trust for decades from our customers and partners around the world. We remain committed to an unwavering pursuit of excellence in advancing surgical solutions and technologies, and as we look ahead-we are just getting started on our journey of rapid innovation and growth!"

The MedTech Big 100 list is a comprehensive ranking of the world's foremost medical device companies, encompassing both publicly traded and privately held firms. The analysis is based on a collection of data points, including annual revenue, research and development expenditures, workforce size, and key leadership information. The 2024 edition of the list, published this September, highlights the industry's leading innovators and trailblazers.



Corza Medical has rapidly established itself as a leader in the medical technology and innovative surgical solutions sector. With a focus on Ophthalmology, Wound Closure, Biosurgery, and Biomedical Textiles, the company is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions across these key areas. Corza Medical has been recognized for its comprehensive approach to excellence in customer service and partnerships, which has been pivotal in its swift ascent within the industry. The MedTech Big 100 distinction reflects Corza Medical's commitment to delivering high-quality products and its strategic vision for the future.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa81f4e0-19b3-4edc-b8a7-576558194fe1