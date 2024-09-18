Integrated chat and voice logs provide single record of communication, aid in client compliance programs

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and IPC Systems, a leading provider of trading communications solutions, announced today the launch of ICE Voice. This cloud-based audio solution is now live through ICE Chat, ICE's industry-leading instant messaging system for commodities, offering a seamless communications platform for traders and global market participants.

ICE Voice leverages IPC's Connexus Unigy private cloud platform to integrate always-on, persistent open connections with ICE Chat's extensive network of over 120,000 users. ICE Chat can support full audio recording with configurable retention and anywhere, anytime playback of archived calls. Integrated chat and voice logs can create a single record of communications, helping to aid in trading desk or firm-wide compliance programs.

"We're pleased to offer a single, integrated platform for chat and voice that was designed to tailor to the workflows of our customers and provide always-on, instantaneous connectivity for traders and other financial market participants," said Maurisa Baumann, Head of Desktops and Feeds at ICE. "This innovative new solution can foster communication throughout the trading process and offer an easy-to-use recordkeeping tool for both chat and voice communications."

ICE Voice is seamlessly integrated into the ICE Chat platform and is designed to provide an efficient workflow for financial professionals to effortlessly connect and interact. It combines voice connectivity with functionality that was designed specifically to tailor to the custom needs of traders, including ICE Chat's AI-powered Smart Text Recognition functionality, which turns texts into actionable data using APIs, and Message Blaster for sending single messages to multiple contacts. With the addition of ICE Voice, users can seamlessly jump from chat to voice, open calls from chat tabs and group chat rooms, and create Voice Blasts to 'shout out' to groups of open connections simultaneously.

"By bringing our industry-leading voice technology together with ICE's Chat network, we're offering market participants a single solution for their communication needs," said Tim Carmody, Chief Technology Officer at IPC Systems. "As traders' needs evolve with changing markets, this robust solution will provide an enhanced trading experience for ICE Chat users and the back-office staff supporting them."

For more information about ICE Chat, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/access-and-delivery/desktop-web-platforms/chat

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of electronic trading connectivity and state-of-the-art cloud communications, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC's customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance. Global services include electronic trading, trading communications, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future. To learn more, visit www.ipc.com, explore our Insights page and follow us on LinkedIn

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

