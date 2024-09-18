Seasoned Executive Joins as Deel Reaches Two Years of Profitability

Today Deel, the leading global payroll and HR platform, welcomes seasoned board member and executive, Todd Ford, to its Board of Directors. The news comes as Deel reaches the milestone of two years of profitability within its first five years of operations.

Todd's professional experience is as diverse as it is impressive. From taking multiple companies public and serving as joint President and CFO at Coupa Software for eight years, to more recently leading financial operations and investor relations at enterprise companies and venture capital firms including MobileIron, Rackable, and Broken Arrow Capital, Todd's spent his career at the forefront of tech innovation and growth. Currently, Todd serves on the boards of Hashicorp, 8x8, and Arctic Wolf companies that are reshaping their respective industries.

In addition to his deep expertise in corporate governance and private-to-public corporate transitions, what really stands out about Todd is his passion for building great companies and mentoring the next generation of business leaders. Todd's not just great with numbers; he's about the people, the vision, and the impact a company can make. And when it comes to Deel's business and mission, Todd sees what we see: a global payroll and HR system of record that will revolutionize how businesses build, pay, and manage their most important asset their teams.

Todd shared, "What drew me to Deel in addition to an impressive growth story and two years of profitability at such a young age was the perfect combination of driven leadership, strong company culture, and an innovative global platform that stands out in the market. Deel meets the most pressing needs of globally minded companies today; not to mention that the vision, potential, and market opportunity are enormous. I can't wait to add value and be part of the journey."

Since its inception five years ago, Deel has grown rapidly, serving 35,000+ global customers (including Nike, Hermes, Reddit, and Shopify), achieving profitability for two consecutive years, and reaching more than $500 million in annual recurring revenue in March 2024. As part of its goal to be the global system of record for payroll and HR, Deel recently acquired and begun integrating global IT and device management business, Hofy, people engagement and development company, Zavvy, and the leading global payroll company, PaySpace making it the most robust suite of tech-enabled services on the market to help businesses hire, pay, manage and equip their global teams.

"Our global-first approach, speed to market, and unique focus on owning our own tech and infrastructure have driven Deel's success in our first five years," said Deel CFO, Philippe Bouaziz, "And as we look to the future, Todd's experience across corporate governance, investor relations and navigating public markets will be invaluable."

