Norwegian Video Device Leader's Silicon Valley Location Marks Next Phase of Global Expansion

Today, leading video device company Neat (neat.no), opened the doors of its first US experience center and office in San Jose, California. Located at 2880 Stevens Creek Boulevard, this space will serve as both an employee workspace and an experience center for partners and customers to explore Neat's product portfolio firsthand. The experience center is equipped with Neat and partner technologies, and includes large conference rooms, huddle spaces, open-seating theater, phone booths, an R&D lab, and hot desks.

San Jose, located in the heart of the Silicon Valley and home to many of the world's greatest technology companies, is a natural fit for the video innovator's first US office. The office is located near local commercial hubs Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair, making it ideal for hosting and entertaining guests.

"Even though I've spent my entire career in video communications, I know there is no substitute for connecting in person. Having a premium product showcase in San Jose to welcome our customers and partners is key for our continued success. We have put a lot of thought into the spaces and use cases that demonstrate how we meet the needs of our customers today and showcase the art of the possible for the future," said Janine Pelosi, CEO of Neat. "Additionally, while we've built an incredibly strong culture at Neat as a largely remote workforce, the time has come for us to create more places where our employees can collaborate. I'm thrilled to open the doors of this San Jose office. I see this as a key moment in our next phase of global growth."

The office is the latest development in Neat's expansion in the US market. The company made several strategic US hires over the past two years, including CEO Janine Pelosi, CRO Todd Meister, Head of Marketing and Communications Priscilla Barolo, and GM for Americas Rick Hill, as well as building a strong network of US channel partners.

The San Jose office also marks the beginning of Neat's global office expansion strategy. Neat launched in late 2019, only months before the global pandemic took hold. The company took a global approach to hiring, with most employees working fully remote. Aside from the company's Oslo headquarters, Neat employees have relied on video communications, partner and coworking spaces, and travel to work together. The company has recently contracted to double its Oslo office footprint and is looking for space in other markets, including London.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video collaboration devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superior audio and video quality for Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios, uniquely addressing the needs of today's ever-evolving, dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage from anywhere. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918854824/en/

Contacts:

Amy Martin

amy.martin@neat.no

+1-408-391-5194