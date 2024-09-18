Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - HelloPrenup, the leading online platform for creating prenuptial agreements, has unveiled new insights into the financial dynamics of couples who obtain prenups, providing a window into how modern couples are approaching marriage and finances. These statistics reveal trends in asset management, debt, and financial planning that reflect the evolving mindset of individuals seeking prenuptial agreements.

Key findings from the report include:

75% of couples choose to keep their premarital assets separate, underscoring a growing trend of maintaining financial independence before marriage.

79% of respondents plan to share a joint bank account with their future spouse, suggesting a balance between individual and joint financial strategies.

84% of HelloPrenup users do not own property with their partner prior to marriage, indicating that many couples are waiting until after marriage to purchase property together.

A staggering 95% of couples keep premarital debt separate, with the median debt amount reported at $30,000.

78% of respondents stated they do not currently have children, which could shape their prenup priorities and future financial planning.

75% of users anticipate a potential inheritance value between $1 and $1,500,000, highlighting the importance of prenups in protecting future assets.

Julia Rodgers, CEO and Founder of HelloPrenup commented on the findings: "These statistics show that today's couples are thoughtful and strategic in how they approach marriage and finances. Prenups are no longer about the ultra-wealthy but about everyday couples wanting to ensure clarity and security as they embark on this new chapter."

HelloPrenup continues to lead the way in making prenuptial agreements accessible and affordable for couples, empowering them to have honest conversations about their finances before marriage. With these new insights, the company underscores its commitment to helping couples protect their future together.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is the first online platform to provide a fast, affordable, and lawyer-approved solution for prenuptial agreements. The platform offers couples a collaborative, secure, and efficient way to protect their financial future as they enter marriage. For more information, visit HelloPrenup's website.

