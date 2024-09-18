Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a new restocking order from Colony Hardware, further solidifying its successful expansion in the U.S. construction market. The order consists of four (4) Batt Pack Energy (BPE) units and one (1) Batt Pack Pro (BPP) unit to replenish stock.

Since establishing its official partnership with Colony Hardware, Hybrid Power Solutions has experienced consistent growth and increasing demand for its innovative power solutions in the construction sector. This latest restocking order underscores the continued success of the Company's U.S. market strategy.

"We are delighted to receive this new restocking order from Colony Hardware as we see ongoing order growth," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "The sustained demand for our BPE and BPP units demonstrates the real-world value our products are delivering to the construction industry. This reorder is a clear indication of the growing adoption of our sustainable power solutions in the U.S. market with more and more trials turning into orders."

The ongoing collaboration between Hybrid Power Solutions and Colony Hardware continues to yield impressive results. The partnership has facilitated numerous in-field trials with various construction industry players, with additional trials scheduled in the coming months. The Company has successfully established and strengthened relationships with General Contractors, Sub Contractors, and Experiential Marketing Fabrication companies, expanding its footprint within the sector.

Hybrid's power solutions, particularly the BPE and BPP units, are being effectively deployed across diverse applications in the construction industry. These applications include powering bridge deck pouring operations, supplying energy for contractors' fleet servicing vehicles, providing temporary power for site trailers, on-site powering of tools, and enabling non-grid charging of batteries at construction sites.

"The versatility and reliability of our BPE and BPP units continue to impress our clients in the construction sector. These orders represent the start of an industry transition to our fuel free and hybrid power sources," added Byrne. "From large-scale operations to portable energy solutions for tools and equipment, our technology is meeting a wide array of needs in the industry, driving repeat orders and new customer acquisitions."

This latest restocking order from Colony Hardware not only validates the market's reception of Hybrid's products but also paves the way for further market penetration and potential expansion into other verticals. Hybrid Power Solutions remains committed to innovation and providing sustainable, efficient power solutions that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry and beyond.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

