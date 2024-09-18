China's Huawei has built a 400 MW/1. 3 GWh solar-plus-storage off-grid facility in Red Sea New City, Saudi Arabia. Huawei Digital Power has built a solar-storage microgrid project in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea New City. It said that the plant has been operating smoothly for a year, delivering more than 1 TWh of green electricity. The station includes 400 MW of PV capacity and 1. 3 GWh of electrochemical energy storage. Covering 100 km of grid infrastructure, it is the world's first independent microgrid project to be fully powered by solar and energy storage without connection to any power network. ...

