Winger Marketing President and CEO Karolyn Raphael to Speak at the Chicago Build 2024 Expo

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Winger Marketing, a full-service marketing and public relations agency known for elevating business-to-business (B2B) brands and achieving measurable marketing results, announced that its President and CEO, Karolyn Raphael, will speak at the Chicago Build 2024 Expo on October 22. Raphael's workshop is part of the conference's Skills & Marketing Hub and is entitled "Building Your Presence with PR." Raphael is a board member of the American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, and she is representing both Winger Marketing and the firm's client, AMA Chicago, at the conference. Chicago Build is the Midwest's largest construction and design show for contractors, developers, realtors, architects, and construction professionals.



"Chicago Build 2024 brings together some of the brightest minds in real estate, construction, and design, and I'm delighted to be a part of it," says Raphael. "PR is a powerful tool for any B2B firm or development project. I look forward to sharing our best practices and tips on building a presence with this esteemed group of industry leaders."

Chicago Build 2024 takes place October 22-23 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Drive in Chicago. More than 30,000 attendees are expected, and more than 300 exhibitors will showcase their products and services at booths in the exhibit hall. The agenda covers 12 different conference tracks, including a Future of Construction track, a Sustainability track, and a Skills & Marketing Hub. Socially, the conference offers networking events and a Festival of Construction party with musicians, tastings, and entertainment. Chicago Build 2024 is the largest networking event for women in construction and diversity groups in construction. Raphael is scheduled to speak from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22. Complimentary attendee tickets are available through this registration link.

Winger Marketing's clients include real estate development consultants, national and international supply chain businesses, healthcare firms, and other B2B organizations. The agency has won numerous awards in its 35+ years in business, including awards for developments in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, luxury home builders, and architectural firms. The firm will be honored by The Publicity Club of Chicago at its 66th Annual Golden Trumpet Awards Ceremony on October 16, 2024. Raphael has an extensive background in integrated marketing and public relations. She acquired Winger Marketing in 2006 and expanded its range of services to include strategic PR and marketing planning services, advertising, sales enablement, PR training, and media/speaker coaching. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, and Raphael has served on the board of AMA Chicago for the past four years.

"Although we have clients around the world and team members in Chicago, New York City, Detroit, and Auckland, New Zealand, Winger Marketing has called Chicago home since its founding in 1985, and AMA Chicago represents the most extensive local network of marketers in the continent," says Raphael. "I'm deeply committed to the city itself and to the people who are quite literally building the future of cities across the country."

Winger Marketing is a full-service marketing and PR agency specializing in public relations, sales enablement, strategic marketing, and brand elevation for B2B firms. Founded in 1985, the award-winning firm has a long track record of success in achieving measurable marketing results and gaining national exposure for clients. Winger Marketing operates as both an outsourced marketing department and a seamless extension of its clients' marketing teams, creating and executing custom strategies that move businesses forward; visit https://wingermarketing.com.

