Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC), a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to announce today that it has received a purchase order value of $972,135 for the supply of its private-label Disposable Baby Diaper brands of Mother's Touch® and Modenna from an existing bulk purchase customer, a buying agent and distributor of disposable diapers in the emerging global markets.

Aside from the initial payment of $114,000 Bemax received from the buyer, Bemax shall receive additional payments of $286,000 monthly until delivery is completed. The delivery shall be completed in phases. Bemax expects to complete shipment of this purchase order by December 31, 2024. This purchase order set the company on track to meet and exceed its projected revenue for the current fiscal year.

Bemax will receive payment for each tranche of consignment before shipment to the customer.

"Our extensive global marketing throughout last year is generating positive momentum for our private-label products," said Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO, Bemax Inc. "We believe the interest among our bulk purchase distributors and consumers for our new brand of Mother's Touch® disposable diapers bodes well for our growth prospects in 2024 and beyond," stated Taiwo Aimasiko, Bemax's CEO.

We expect to receive additional purchase orders throughout 2024 from our existing and new bulk purchasers and buying agents.

About Bemax Inc.

About Bemax Inc. Bemax Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering top-quality disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bemax continues to expand its product offerings and distribution network, aiming to exceed the expectations of its growing customer base. Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

