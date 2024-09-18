Anzeige
WKN: 860275 | ISIN: ZAE000006284 | Ticker-Symbol: SPI
Stuttgart
18.09.24
10:30 Uhr
2,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 15:50 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sappi North America Releases 2023 Sustainability Report, Earning Several Awards for Growth and Social Responsibility

The report sheds light on Sappi's dedication to employees, ethical business and environmentally sustainable work

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting its EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating for the fourth year in a row an award-winning water-savings project and the second-lowest number of combined lost-time injuries (LTIs) for Sappi employees and contractors working at its facilities.

In 2023, Sappi's business and sustainable practices continued to be shaped by the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), aiding in defining its business strategy, with priorities across categories such as clean water and sanitation, renewable and clean energy, economic growth, responsible consumption and production, climate action, and more.

"We've continued to work towards our sustainability goals at Sappi North America (SNA), and we always prioritize employee safety, even in times of economic uncertainty and global market challenges. Our teams had unparalleled safety records, earned numerous awards for the Cloquet Mill Effluent TSS Reduction project, saving over 2 million gallons of water, and more," said Mike Haws, President and CEO at SNA. "The commitment from our teams has ensured we continue to move towards our long-term goals and spread positive social and environmental impact within our communities, and globally."

Highlights from the report include:

  • Remarkable safety performance: In 2023, Sappi recorded its second-best combined lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) at 018. By the end of 2023, the Somerset Mill achieved nearly 5 million hours without an LTI, and the Cloquet Mill had reached 1 million safe work hours without an LTI for the eighth time in 15 years.

  • Elevating women in senior management roles: Sappi increased its percentage of women in senior management roles to 22%, even despite unprecedented labor shortages. This year, Bakul Wadgaonkar stepped into her role as Director of Sustainability, helping the company to pursue its long-term sustainability milestones, leaning into the conservation efforts that have been ingrained in Sappi for decades.

  • Promoting employee engagement: Sappi significantly increased participation across all regions in its fiscal 2023 employee engagement survey. Based on the comprehensive feedback, Sappi has already begun implementing dozens of initiatives to improve the SNA experience for employees. Additionally, Sappi's Employee Ideas that Matter (EITM) program increased in participation by over 118% and has awarded over $189,000 to date for local nonprofits and grant funds.

  • Participating in local forestry initiatives: The Maine SFI Implementation Committee (SIC), of which SNA is an active member and supporter, won the 2023 SIC Achievement Award for implementing SFI standards and programs locally, making a difference on the ground to advance sustainable forestry and promote the benefits of SFI-certified forests and forest products.

  • Successful diversification and return on business: Sappi's long-term return on net operating assets (RONOA) trajectory demonstrates that we have successfully diversified and transformed our business by making strategically sound investments and then delivering returns on those investments. Combined with strong cost management and operational performance, Sappi maintained a high level of profitability.

"We are committed to sustainability as a cornerstone of our operations, and the 2023 Sustainability Report reminds us of that pillar of our work," said Wadgaonkar. "A challenging year in our market did not curtail Sappi's dedication to improving, learning and driving change. Our long-term goals remain strong, and I'm eager to see SNA teams continue to reach incredible milestones into 2024 and beyond."

To read more of Sappi North America's 2023 Sustainability Report and request a copy, please visit: https://www.sappi.com/sustainability-and-impact.

###

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

Contact

Haley Sinacole
Account Executive
Matter Communications
1 978 518 4508
sappi@matternow.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sappi North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
