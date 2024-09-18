Butuceni, Moldova--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - TechVillage, Moldova's flagship retreat for startups and investors, wrapped up its 2024 edition, held from September 6-8. The event brought together more than 30 startups from Eastern Europe and 20 investors and VCs from 12 countries, creating a dynamic platform for meaningful, long-term partnerships.





TechVillage 2024, Butuceni, Moldova

Set in Butuceni, a scenic Moldovan village, TechVillage redefined the traditional startup event model. Unlike typical conferences, TechVillage adopted an "unconference" approach. Startups and investors interacted in a relaxed atmosphere like campfires and outdoor activities, and over traditional Moldovan meals. This unconventional setting encouraged deeper connections.

Highlights of TechVillage 2024:

High-impact connections: The event's small-scaled format allowed each startup to have personalized discussions with investors. Some startups are already in talks for potential deals right after the event.





The event's small-scaled format allowed each startup to have personalized discussions with investors. Some startups are already in talks for potential deals right after the event. Cultural immersion and adventure: Participants explored the beauty of rural Moldova through village activities and wine tastings, which helped break the ice between startup founders and investors.





Participants explored the beauty of rural Moldova through village activities and wine tastings, which helped break the ice between startup founders and investors. Diversity: Even though it is a small event, TechVillage brought together angel investors and venture capital representatives from 12 countries. These are the organizations that attended TechVillage 2024: Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund, Business Angels Moldova, Science & Technology Angels Network (STAN), Katalista Ventures, .Contriber Ventures, N1 Ventures, Tensor Ventures, Vitosha Venture Partners, Startup Wise Guys, LAUNCHUB VC, Sparking Capital, Impact X Ventures, Vintage Investment Partners, Transylvania Angels Network.

TechVillage showcases Eastern Europe's growing innovation landscape, with startups in AI, HealthTech, FinTech, and more.

Participants enjoyed a village quest, fed horses, and even made wine by hand. The day continued with investor and startup pitches, ending with a Moldovan dinner, traditional dances, and music. Day two focused on one-on-one sessions, ending with a special vineyard dinner and networking by the campfire. The final day included hillside networking, and a cave lunch with wine tasting.

The 2025 edition aims to introduce even more opportunities. Startups or investors can secure their spot for TechVillage 2025 now by joining the waitlist. Link available on the website: https://techvillage.md/

About TechVillage:



TechVillage is an annual event that brings together startups and investors in the picturesque village of Butuceni, Moldova. After a 4-year break, the event returned this September 2024, reigniting the spirit of innovation and collaboration within Eastern Europe's startup ecosystem.

This event is organized by XY Partners and Technovator, with the support of the regional investment fund Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund in partnership with the Future Technologies Activity in Moldova (FTA), funded by USAID, Sweden and UKaid with the assistance of Switzerland and Helvetas as part of the OPTIM project; and Invest Moldova Agency.

