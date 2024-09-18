3i Unveils S10 Ultra: The World's First Floor-Washing Robot Vacuum With Revolutionary WaterRecycle System, Launching on Kickstarter September 19, 2024

Discover the Future of Robot Vacuum With the 3i S10 Ultra - Featuring World-First WaterRecycle Technology, UltraReach Roller Mop, and Cutting-Edge AI Navigation for Unmatched Efficiency and Sustainability

3i, a leader in advanced home appliances, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking product, the S10 Ultra. Premiering on Kickstarter on September 19, 2024, the S10 Ultra introduces a world-first WaterRecycle System that redefines home cleaning, offering efficiency and sustainability in one revolutionary device.

Key Features of the 3i S10 Ultra:

World's First WaterRecycle System: The S10 Ultra's unique WaterRecycle System distills wastewater and captures air moisture to produce fresh, purified water for continued cleaning - eliminating the hassle of frequent water replacements and offering flexible placement throughout your home.

UltraReach Roller Mop: The roller mop extends automatically when cleaning along walls, ensuring precise, millimeter-level cleaning. With improved edge and corner coverage by 95%, no spot is left behind.

High-Speed Self-Cleaning Roller Mop: Equipped with 12 spray holes and a scraper, this mop delivers a constant flow of fresh water with the roller mop spinning at up to 330 RPM. It boosts cleaning efficiency by 153%, effectively removing tough stains and leaving no residue.

13,000 Pa Suction Power: The S10 Ultra boasts 13,000 Pa suction power, efficiently tackling dust, pet hair, cat litter, and debris on any surface. Adaptive cleaning modes ensure deep cleaning on carpets and hard floors alike.

Dual Anti-Tangle Design: Featuring a tangle-free main brush and two anti-tangle side brushes, the S10 Ultra uses innovative design and materials to prevent hair tangling. After cleaning, the main brush reverses to actively remove any trapped hair, minimizing maintenance.

DirtScan Cleaning Strategy: The advanced DirtScan Cleaning Strategy uses AI and green light technology to detect different types of debris and adjust cleaning modes for the most efficient performance.

All-in-One Station: The S10 Ultra's base station handles dust collection, mop self-cleaning, and water replenishment. Its sub-boiling distillation process sterilizes wastewater, eliminating 99.9% of germs and bacteria, making it one of the most hygienic cleaning systems available.

ApexVision dToF LIDAR Navigation: Equipped with advanced LIDAR navigation and obstacle avoidance, the S10 Ultra ensures precise cleaning, even in low-light environments. Its AI-driven mapping provides optimal coverage for every room.

About 3i

3i, a leading smart appliance brand, stands for imagination, innovation, and intelligence. The 3i team is made up of exceptional engineers who embody a strong craftsmanship culture, dedicated to precision and excellence. With their expertise, 3i creates cutting-edge, AI-driven products designed to tackle real-world challenges. The S10 Ultra perfectly reflects 3i's mission to make life smarter and more convenient.

