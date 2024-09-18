Anzeige
18.09.2024
PID Floors Launches New Video Series: BEYOND THE SURFACE

PID Floors, trusted hardwood flooring leader for architects, designers, developers, & homeowners, launches new design-focused video series: BEYOND THE SURFACE, with episodes appearing on YouTube.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / PID Floors debuted its brand new design-focused online video series, BEYOND THE SURFACE, with episodes appearing on YouTube and its website.

BEYOND THE SURFACE: PID Floors x Karen Asprea Studio

BEYOND THE SURFACE Episode 1: A native Brooklynite and long-time friend of PID Floors, the talented Karen Asprea has studios in Miami and NYC that focus on creating curated, luxury design for residential developments, commercial spaces.

"At the end of last year, we started dreaming about an idea for a PID Floors video series.

"Our hope was to share and film heartfelt conversations about design inspiration and innovation with the people who endlessly inspire us - without taking ourselves too seriously. From top architects to incredible designers, we know the possibilities are endless when we collaborate with our talented friends in the trade. This is why we created our new Inspiring Partnerships page.

"This dream quickly transformed into our new video series, BEYOND THE SURFACE, an invitation to meet the makers and creators behind our favorite PID projects. A place for conversations with the people who endlessly inspire.

"We are thrilled to share our first two episodes with you." - PID Floors Managing Partner Steven Skutelsky

BEYOND THE SURFACE, EPISODE 1: PID Floors / Asprea Studio

BEYOND THE SURFACE, EPISODE 2: PID Floors / Atelier CV

Watch all episodes of BEYOND THE SURFACE, here.

About PID FLOORS

For 35 years, PID Floors has been a leader in the hardwood flooring industry with showrooms in NYC, Miami, Dallas, and Boston. With an international portfolio of incredible residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, multifamily, and institutional projects, they have exclusive partnerships to create custom flooring for iconic global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Dior, and Tory Burch. Their unwavering dedication to knowledge, expertise, innovation, and ease of service from start to finish, all stems from a deep love for what they do.

PID Floors was founded in 1989 by a family from Ukraine, who arrived in the United States with only a sanding machine, a passion for woodworking, and a shared dream. Undaunted by a new culture and a new language, they believed that with an unwavering dedication to hard work, love, and exquisite craftsmanship-truly anything is possible. The ethos "Luxury without Elitism" has been their guiding principle ever since, shaping a family company that has always been about more than just hardwood flooring-it is about crafting extraordinary design experiences.

Celebrating Style, Craftsmanship, Sustainability, & Love since 1989.

www.pidfloors.com

Contact Information

Steven Skutelsky
Managing Partner
sskutelsky@pidfloors.com
(212) 337-3433

SOURCE: PID Floors

