OurFamilyWizard, LLC: OurFamilyWizard Launches New Parent Company, In Tandem

In Tandem brings together three established brands and one new product as a global technology platform for families

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / OurFamilyWizard, the market-leading co-parenting application, is excited to announce the official launch of its new parent company, In Tandem.





In Tandem brand symbol

Brand symbol for In Tandem





In Tandem brings together three established brands-OurFamilyWizard, Cozi, and FamilyWall-and one newly developed product-Custody Navigator-as a global technology platform supporting key stages and milestones of family life. In Tandem's brands provide the daily operating system for millions of families and the professionals, caregivers, and others who serve them.

According to a 2024 advisory by the U.S. Surgeon General, 41% of parents report being so stressed most days that they cannot function, compared to 20% of other adults. "There's been so much investment in productive, aligned workplaces, and it's time for family lives to get the same attention," says CEO of In Tandem, Nick VanWagner. "Our focus is on building essential tools that help families stay on the same page, communicate more effectively, and share responsibilities-all with the goal of helping family members achieve greater peace of mind."

The spark of In Tandem was formed in 2001 with the launch of OurFamilyWizard. Focused on divorced and separated families with children, OurFamilyWizard's platform is built to support more seamless and successful co-parenting. "With a best-in-class product and meaningful new features launching in the near future, OurFamilyWizard is on a path to serve millions of co-parents and family law professionals around the world on a daily basis," says VanWagner. "OurFamilyWizard is pivotal to our business and will remain at the core of who we are into the future."

Since its inception, OurFamilyWizard has committed to ensuring its app is available to those who can benefit from it, regardless of financial standing. In support of this mission, more than 10% of new parent subscribers use the app for free through OurFamilyWizard's fee waiver program.

Along with OurFamilyWizard, In Tandem aligns the world's top family organization and communication apps: Cozi and FamilyWall. These apps help families navigate schedules, manage budgets, share photos and locations, and much more.

In addition to these established brands, In Tandem is rolling out Custody Navigator, a free product providing new or soon-to-be co-parents the simplest, most intuitive tools for creating custody schedules.

In Tandem's solutions also support those who serve families, such as legal professionals, mental health practitioners, and caregivers, enabling them to stay closely connected with the family members they're working with in any given moment.

Sara Klemp, Sr. Manager of Content and Communications reflects on the meaning behind In Tandem's branding: "For things or people to be 'in tandem,' they must be together, working either side-by-side or as a cohesive team. Tasks that parents juggle every day-like meal planning, getting kids to school on time, staying on top of bills-are like the spokes of the wheels that keep their family moving forward."

"With the launch of In Tandem, we have solidified our place as the daily operating system for families," says VanWagner. "There has never been a more crucial time for innovative tools that assist parents, children, and caregivers in streamlining responsibilities and reducing stress. We're passionate about supporting families and proud to serve their needs."

About OurFamilyWizard?

OurFamilyWizard is the world's leading co-parenting communication platform, offering tools for families to support more seamless and successful parenting across separate homes. Since 2001, more than one million parents and family law practitioners have trusted OurFamilyWizard's co-parenting platform to help divorced or separated families effectively manage audio and video calls, shared calendars, expenses, messaging, files, and other critical family information. These tools can reduce the risk of parents going back to court.?

About In Tandem

In Tandem is a global technology platform dedicated to developing solutions that enhance connection, organization, and peace of mind across key stages and milestones of family life. Trusted by millions of families and the professionals, caregivers, and others who support them, In Tandem's brands offer a comprehensive operating system to share responsibilities and navigate everyday challenges with confidence, calm, and ease. Its portfolio includes OurFamilyWizard, Cozi, FamilyWall, and Custody Navigator. Learn more at InTandemFamilies.com.

Contact Information

Sara Klemp

Sr. Manager, Content and Communications

learn@ourfamilywizard.com

(866) 755-9991

SOURCE: OurFamilyWizard

View the original press release on newswire.com.