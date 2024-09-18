Anzeige
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A400D5 | ISIN: NL0015001WM6 | Ticker-Symbol: QIA
Xetra
18.09.24
16:09 Uhr
41,265 Euro
-0,320
-0,77 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,30541,31516:27
41,31041,31516:27
Zymo Research Corp.: Zymo Research Stands by Its Innovative cfDNA Technology in Response to Qiagen's Lawsuit

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corporation, a leader in innovative life science solutions, acknowledges the patent infringement lawsuit filed by Qiagen GmbH on August 20, 2024, at the US District Court for the Central District of California regarding its MAGicBead cfDNA isolation technology. Zymo Research respects intellectual property rights and is confident that this technology represents a significant advancement in nucleic acid purification.

Zymo Research Corp. Logo

"Our MAGic cfDNA purification system is a groundbreaking innovation," said Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and CEO of Zymo Research. "While this legal challenge places a significant burden on our resources as a small company, our commitment to the scientific community is stronger than ever."

For over 30 years, Zymo Research, a company of "Scientists for Scientists," has delivered innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of researchers. Despite being a modestly sized company with around 250 employees, Zymo Research offers cutting-edge solutions from genetic, epigenetic, and microbiomic research tools to eco-friendly sample transport solutions. This is owed to prioritizing a culture of innovation, quality, and customer service.

"Our success is rooted in the trust of our customers and researchers worldwide," said Dr. Marc Van Eden, VP of Corporate Development. "We are committed to giving back to the community with the best, most innovative products."

Despite this legal challenge, Zymo Research remains focused on its mission of advancing life science with reliable solutions trusted by thousands of researchers globally and serves as a reminder of their unwavering commitment to science and the betterment of humanity.

About Zymo Research

Zymo Research, a privately owned biotech company founded in 1994, is a global leader in molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address complex scientific challenges. Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, NGS library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

Through scientific innovation, Zymo Research is committed to engineering sustainable biotech solutions that fundamentally change how life science research is conducted-- as demonstrated by their ambient temperature sample collection and transportation DNA/RNA Shield system, which eliminate cold chain logistics completely, thus reducing waste and the environmental footprint.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zymo-research-stands-by-its-innovative-cfdna-technology-in-response-to-qiagens-lawsuit-302251218.html

