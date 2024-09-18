eTravel Market Size to Grow USD 3096860 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eTravel Market is Segmented by Type (Plane Tickets, Hotel Bookings, Train Tickets, Tours, Other), by Application (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global eTravel market was valued at USD 1860000 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3096860 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of eTravel Market:

The eTravel market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital platforms for booking flights, hotels, and travel experiences. Consumers are drawn to the convenience, competitive pricing, and ease of comparison that online travel services provide. Mobile apps and websites that offer real-time availability, personalized recommendations, and exclusive deals have further enhanced the user experience. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets, and the growing preference for personalized and domestic travel are fueling demand. As digitalization continues to reshape the travel industry, the eTravel market is set to expand globally.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ETRAVEL MARKET

The increasing popularity of online plane ticket bookings has emerged as a major catalyst for the expansion of the eTravel market. Digital platforms that offer competitive pricing, convenience, and easy flight comparisons have simplified the booking process for consumers. Additionally, the widespread adoption of mobile apps for trip planning and ticket purchasing is contributing to market growth. Airlines are also teaming up with online travel agencies (OTAs) to offer exclusive deals, enhancing customer experience and loyalty. As more travelers turn to digital channels for flight bookings, the demand for online travel services continues to rise.

Hotel bookings are also a key factor driving the eTravel market's growth. Consumers are increasingly using online platforms to search for accommodations, drawn by features like real-time availability, customer reviews, and price comparisons. The trend towards personalized experiences, where users receive tailored hotel recommendations, is further fueling this shift. OTAs and hotel partnerships offering special deals have made booking accommodations online more convenient, contributing to the market's expansion.

Domestic travel is another significant driver of the eTravel market, as more consumers look to explore local destinations. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many travelers have shifted their focus to domestic tourism, which has boosted demand for online booking platforms. Governments promoting local travel and relaxing restrictions have encouraged this trend, while eTravel platforms providing customized packages and local experiences have seen an increase in usage. The broader shift towards digitalization within the travel industry has transformed how consumers plan their trips. Online platforms and mobile apps offer ease of booking, comparisons, reviews, and real-time updates, streamlining the entire process. As a result, more travelers are embracing digital services, which continues to propel the eTravel market forward.

The expanding middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies, is also playing a crucial role in the market's growth. As disposable incomes rise, more people can afford to travel, and tech-savvy consumers in regions such as China, India, and Brazil are increasingly using online platforms to plan and book their trips. This demographic shift is expected to further fuel market growth in the coming years.

Finally, there is a growing demand for personalized travel experiences, which is boosting the eTravel sector. Online platforms are leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to create customized travel packages, recommendations, and itineraries based on individual preferences. This trend, particularly popular among younger travelers, is enhancing customer satisfaction and contributing to the continued expansion of the eTravel market.

ETRAVEL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The eTravel market demonstrates regional disparities, with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific leading the way. North America dominates due to its high internet penetration and well-established travel infrastructure. Europe follows closely, driven by a focus on sustainable tourism and personalized experiences. Asia-Pacific, especially countries like China and India, is experiencing rapid growth fueled by increasing disposable incomes, greater internet access, and a burgeoning middle class. As digital platforms continue to expand in these regions, the eTravel market is poised for further growth.

Key Players:

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings

American Express Global Business Travel

Travel Leaders Group

JTB Corporation

Frosch

AndBeyond

Intrepid Travel

Travelopia

Qunar

Etraveli Group

Trip.com Group Ltd

