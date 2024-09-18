Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
18.09.2024 16:10 Uhr
Biognosys AG: Biognosys Enters Reselling Agreement for Spectronaut Proteomics Software with Leading Provider of Mass Spectrometry Systems

  • Biognosys' Spectronaut®, the leading vendor-agnostic software for DIA proteomics, is now directly available from Thermo Fisher Scientific under a reselling agreement
  • End users can get access to Thermo Scientific mass spectrometry systems and Biognosys' Spectronaut software via a single offer issued by Thermo Fisher
  • Thermo Fisher will directly quote and sell Biognosys' Spectronaut software from its product catalog

ZURICH and NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a leading inventor and provider of software solutions for mass spectrometry-based proteomics data analysis, today announced the rollout of a Value-added Reselling agreement for Biognosys' Spectronaut® software with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The agreement focuses on the co-marketing and co-selling of Biognosys' Spectronautsoftware with Thermo Fisher's mass spectrometry systems for the analysis of data-independent acquisition (DIA) proteomics experiments. The availability of Thermo Fisher's mass spectrometry instruments with the gold standard for DIA proteomics data analysis, Spectronaut, into a single workflow enables DIA proteomics research with industry-leading depth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biognosys grants Thermo Fisher the rights to directly quote and sell Spectronaut from their product catalog so that end users can gain access to Thermo Fisher's mass spectrometry systems and Biognosys' Spectronaut software via a single offer, issued by Thermo Fisher Scientific. This collaboration enhances the reach of Spectronaut and provides Thermo Fisher customers with simplified access to this market-leading DIA proteomics data analysis software. The new Spectronaut 19version that was launched at the ASMS 2024 Annual Conference in Anaheim, CA, features deep learning-powered algorithms and improved scalability for the latest generation instruments, including the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer.

"We are excited to facilitate access to Spectronaut for users of Thermo Fisher mass spectrometry instruments," saidOliver Rinner, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Biognosys. "Data analysis remains a critical success factor for mass spectrometry-based proteomics, with huge potential for further gains. With Spectronaut, we have pioneered the transition to DIA as state-of-the-art acquisition method in discovery proteomics. In many exciting areas, the field is still emerging, and we believe that the comparability of results across instrument platforms from different vendors is vital to further progress. Biognosys is committed to providing the best software for instruments from all vendors, and this co-selling agreement with Thermo Fisher is an important step towards greater accessibility for their customers."

August Specht, Ph.D., Vice President, R&D, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, at Thermo Fisher Scientific, added: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Biognosys to equip researchers with powerful workflows for their proteomics research. By making Spectronaut available together with our mass spectrometry systems, we offer our customers a comprehensive, streamlined solution for DIA proteomics."

About Spectronaut®

Spectronaut is Biognosys' flagship data analysis software for data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics.

The software employs advanced Search and Artificial Intelligence.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery®, TrueTarget®, and TrueSignature® research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500 kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eabe48a-06b5-4c37-8181-d5ff5a41a1cb


