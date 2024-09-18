Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Stuttgart
18.09.24
09:33 Uhr
137,75 Euro
-1,20
-0,86 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,95139,4516:28
138,95139,4516:28
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 16:14 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos Announces 2024 Supplier Innovation & Technology Award Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Leidos:

Each year, Leidos celebrates the power of partnership at the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium. The annual event includes an awards section to honor suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership, and innovation.

"The supplier awards are a way to acknowledge the critical role our partners play in mission success," said Stephanie Foster, chief supply chain officer at Leidos. "We are committed to bringing the best solutions possible to our customers, and we value the collaboration and support of our strategic supplier base."

Leidos employees vote on a standout partner for each category and submit nominations for the Account Manager of the Year. A second award for Account Manager of the Year was added this year to broaden recognition of the outstanding individuals who work side-by-side with the Leidos team.

The 2024 winners are:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

The award recognizes a supplier that contributes to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company's strategic objectives.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Sourcegraph

The award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided new ideas and solutions to Leidos, resulting in increased efficiencies for customer deliverables.

Channel Partner of the Year: Carahsoft

The award recognizes a supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions. Their support resulted in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes and consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Small Business Channel Partner of the Year: Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI)

The award recognizes a small business supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions, resulting in effective bottom-line savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Rancher Government

The award recognizes a supplier with outstanding product design and engineering in cutting edge technology products that help our customers achieve mission success.

Channel Partner Account Manager of the Year: Aaron Cooperman, Carahsoft

The award recognizes an account executive/manager who consistently provides excellent service to Leidos and fosters a collaborative partnership.

OEM Account Manager of the Year: Edwin Van Deursen, Amazon Web Services

The award recognizes an account executive/manager who consistently provides excellent service to Leidos and fosters a collaborative partnership.

Learn more about our partners and how to join our network

Leidos presented seven awards to honor suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership, and innovation at the
2024 Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium on Aug. 6, 2024. (Leidos/Jay Townsend)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.