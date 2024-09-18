Leidos Announces 2024 Supplier Innovation & Technology Award Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Leidos:

Each year, Leidos celebrates the power of partnership at the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium. The annual event includes an awards section to honor suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership, and innovation.

"The supplier awards are a way to acknowledge the critical role our partners play in mission success," said Stephanie Foster, chief supply chain officer at Leidos. "We are committed to bringing the best solutions possible to our customers, and we value the collaboration and support of our strategic supplier base."

Leidos employees vote on a standout partner for each category and submit nominations for the Account Manager of the Year. A second award for Account Manager of the Year was added this year to broaden recognition of the outstanding individuals who work side-by-side with the Leidos team.

The 2024 winners are:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

The award recognizes a supplier that contributes to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company's strategic objectives.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Sourcegraph

The award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided new ideas and solutions to Leidos, resulting in increased efficiencies for customer deliverables.

Channel Partner of the Year: Carahsoft

The award recognizes a supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions. Their support resulted in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes and consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Small Business Channel Partner of the Year: Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI)

The award recognizes a small business supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions, resulting in effective bottom-line savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Rancher Government

The award recognizes a supplier with outstanding product design and engineering in cutting edge technology products that help our customers achieve mission success.

Channel Partner Account Manager of the Year: Aaron Cooperman, Carahsoft

The award recognizes an account executive/manager who consistently provides excellent service to Leidos and fosters a collaborative partnership.

OEM Account Manager of the Year: Edwin Van Deursen, Amazon Web Services

The award recognizes an account executive/manager who consistently provides excellent service to Leidos and fosters a collaborative partnership.

