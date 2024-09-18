Intiva Health: Ready Doc Rebrands to 'Incredable' With New Logo and Brand Identity After Revolutionizing Credentialing

The rebrand reinforces the company's commitment to simplifying healthcare administration and streamlining credentialing to help providers focus on patient care.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Ready Doc®, a leader in healthcare credentialing solutions and a subsidiary of Intiva Health, is excited to announce its official rebrand to "Incredable," a name that reflects the company's evolution and commitment to redefining the credentialing process. This rebrand comes after several groundbreaking product releases, including Primary Source Verification, Custom Reporting, Workflows, and Ready Forms with Mapping, all of which have set new industry standards.

The rebrand to Incredable signifies more than just a name change; it embodies its dedication to providing exceptional, intuitive solutions that streamline credentialing for healthcare organizations. As part of its rebrand, Incredable has introduced a new logo and color palette that reflects its commitment to innovation and facilitating the credentialing process between administrators, facilities, and providers.

"Our rebrand to Incredable is a natural progression as we continue to advance and lead in the credentialing sector," says Dr. Ayan Monpara, Chief Medical Officer of Incredable. "We are committed to delivering top-tier solutions that simplify complex processes and ensure the highest compliance standards. Incredable is designed to simplify the administrative side of healthcare, allowing providers to manage credentialing, compliance, and other business tasks more efficiently, so they can focus on patient care."

Alongside the new brand identity, Incredable has also introduced an enhanced user interface to its platform, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience. The redesigned interface includes improved navigation, customizable workflows, expiration alerts, and advanced reporting capabilities, offering clients greater control over their credentialing processes.

The rebrand is part of Incredable's ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that help healthcare organizations thrive and focus more on patient care. With the introduction of new features and tools, Incredable remains at the forefront of healthcare technology, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in credentialing management.

"We wanted our new identity to reflect the future of our platform while staying true to our roots of providing the most reliable credentialing solutions," says Monpara "Our platform is continually evolving, with new tools and features that keep us ahead of the curve. Incredable represents our forward momentum and dedication to adapting to the healthcare industry's evolving needs."

About Incredable

Incredable(formerly Ready Doc®) is a leading provider of credentialing solutions for healthcare organizations. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly technology, Incredable offers a comprehensive platform that streamlines credentialing, ensuring compliance and improving operational efficiency. For more information, visit incredable.com.

