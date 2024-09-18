Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Nationwide Transport Services LLC (NTS), a leading provider of logistics solutions in North America, has acquired ContainerTransport.com, a platform specializing in container transportation services. This acquisition aligns with NTS's ongoing strategy to expand its service offerings and strengthen its market presence.





Nationwide Transport Services LLC, founded in 2009, has consistently expanded through strategic growth initiatives. Bringing ContainerTransport.com into its portfolio enhances NTS's ability to manage complex logistics operations, particularly in the growing container transport segment. This move aligns with NTS's broader mission to provide comprehensive logistics solutions across various industries.

To support this expansion, NTS has established a new division dedicated to container transport and drayage, the short-distance transportation of goods, typically between a port and a nearby warehouse or rail terminal. Strategically located near JAXPORT, a major deep-water port in Jacksonville, Florida, this division allows NTS to leverage its proximity to a key international trade hub, enhancing its operational efficiency.

With ContainerTransport.com now part of its portfolio, NTS offers customers a range of new services, including expedited container trucking, dedicated logistics agents, 24/7 customer support, and access to over 150,000 trucks nationwide. These enhanced services meet the evolving needs of NTS's clients and provide more tailored logistics solutions.

NTS remains committed to sustainability by integrating more efficient container transport solutions to reduce its environmental impact. This focus on sustainability is a key aspect of the company's growth strategy and aligns with its long-term goals.

This acquisition coincides with NTS's 15th anniversary, marking 15 years of success in the logistics industry. NTS has earned recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies, appearing on the INC-5000 list for eight consecutive years. The company also received the ICIC Inner City 100 Award for its notable hiring and retention rates.

NTS has updated the ContainerTransport.com website to feature its new services, providing customers with an improved user experience and a comprehensive view of available services.

About Nationwide Transport Services LLC

Founded in 2009, Nationwide Transport Services LLC is a leader in logistics, offering solutions including heavy haul, auto transportation, and container shipping. The company is known for its customer-centric approach, experienced drivers, and cost-effective shipping solutions. By adding ContainerTransport.com, NTS continues to expand its reach and enhance its service offerings, solidifying its position as a top player in the logistics industry.

