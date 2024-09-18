Unmanned Helicopter Market to Reach $24.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 15.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global unmanned helicopter market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, cost-effectiveness and risk reduction, and technological advancements.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Unmanned Helicopter Market by Type (Small (0-20 lbs), Medium (21-55 lbs)), Application (Military, Government Agency, Industrial and Others), and End-user (Defense agencies, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the unmanned helicopter market was valued at $5.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $24.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global unmanned helicopter market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, cost-effectiveness and risk reduction, and technological advancements. However, regulatory and airspace management challenges, and high initial costs hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, commercial and industrial applications, and disaster response and humanitarian aid offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global unmanned helicopter market.

Segment Highlights

The small (0-20 lbs) segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The segment is experiencing the most significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight unmanned helicopters for various applications . Advancements in miniaturization technology, allowing for the development of compact and agile unmanned helicopters. There is a growing interest in small unmanned systems for tasks such as surveillance, monitoring, agriculture, and infrastructure inspection. The regulatory changes and advancements in drone technology are making it easier for small unmanned helicopters to operate in urban and densely populated areas.

The Military ISR segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The segment is growing the most rapidly due to the increasing demand for unmanned helicopters for military surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Rising geopolitical tensions and security threats driving investments in unmanned ISR capabilities.Advancements in sensor technology, enabling unmanned helicopters to gather intelligence data more effectively.Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for autonomous surveillance and target recognition.

The emergency services segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

There's a growing demand for unmanned helicopters in emergency services due to their versatility and ability to access hard-to-reach areas during firefighting, search and rescue operations, and other emergency response missions. Unmanned helicopters equipped with advanced sensors and payload delivery systems enhance the safety and efficiency of emergency responders. They can provide real-time situational awareness, deliver supplies to remote locations, and assist in monitoring and managing emergencies from a safe distance.

Regional Outlook

The unmanned helicopter market in North America is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector driven by technological advancements, regulatory developments, and diverse applications across various industries. The North American region holds a significant share of the global unmanned helicopter market, attributed to the presence of key market players, robust research and development activities, and a favorable regulatory environment.

Players: -

Schiebel Group

Yamaha Motor Company

MD Helicopters

CybAero

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman

Leonardo

AVIC Helicopter Company

Airbus Helicopters

Lockheed Martin

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global unmanned helicopter. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In October 2022, Turkish engineering company Titra selected to receive government subsidies to develop the country's first unmanned helicopter, named the Alpin. This initiative has been designated as a "regional priority investment" by the Ankara government, indicating that it will receive support in the form of government incentives.

In November 2023, Rotor Technologies achieved a significant milestone in autonomous aviation by completing an extensive flight campaign with its experimental R220Y autonomous helicopters. Rotor Technologies successfully conducted autonomous flights with its R220Y helicopters, marking the first time a full-scale civilian helicopter has been flown autonomously. This achievement highlights advancements in automation technology within the aviation industry.

In September 2020, China successfully conducted the maiden flight of its first unmanned helicopter drone designed specifically to operate in plateau areas. This unmanned helicopter, named the AR500C, is equipped with capabilities for conducting reconnaissance and firing from high altitudes. The AR500C unmanned helicopter drone is developed by the Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) . It has been specifically designed to operate effectively in plateau areas, which are characterized by high elevations and challenging environmental conditions.

