Propelus: EverCheck-Oracle Cloud HCM Integration Recipe Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Propelus, a leading provider of dynamic workforce compliance management solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced EverCheck by Propelus is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and integrates with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The EverCheck integration with Oracle Cloud HCM allows for the import, verification, and daily monitoring of employee licenses, certifications, registrations, sanctions, exclusions and more primary sources from EverCheck into Oracle Cloud HCM. The pre-built recipe detailed on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace application listing provides a path to connect the EverCheck and Oracle Cloud HCM systems.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all employee data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

"Our powerful integration enables near-seamless workforce data synchronization and enhanced compliance intelligence, ensuring healthcare organizations have the latest, most accurate, and required information and insights for safer healthcare," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "Our participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of EverCheck by Propelus. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud HCM to help us achieve our business goals."

About Propelus

As a leader in dynamic workforce compliance technology, Propelus is modernizing how healthcare professionals and the broader healthcare ecosystem- employers, providers, payers, regulators, and partners-work better together. For over 20 years, Propelus solutions have propelled millions of professionals by providing market-leading technology, essential connectivity, data & insights, and unparalleled strategic partnerships. We power critical integrated governance, risk management, and compliance (iGRC) for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities. Learn why Propelus is trusted by 5+ million professionals: https://propelus.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

