Privacy Guides, the most trustworthy non-profit website dedicated to providing information about protecting personal data security and privacy, is excited to announce the hiring of Jonah Aragon as its first part-time writer. This strategic addition aims to bolster the organization's efforts in coordinating its open-source community and validating reviews, as well as performing in-depth product reviews of various tools related to consumer privacy and security.

Jonah Aragon, Project Director @ Privacy Guides

Jonah Aragon was one of the original founders of Privacy Guides, and has volunteered alongside many other contributors for the past 5 years to publish reliable and safe information in the consumer privacy and security space. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of privacy and security in the open-source space. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that Privacy Guides continues to deliver reliable, crowdsourced recommendations and reviews of privacy tools. With millions of readers relying on Privacy Guides for trustworthy information, Jonah's expertise will be instrumental in maintaining the high standards that the community has come to expect.

In his new role, Jonah will be responsible for coordinating the open-source community, validating reviews, and performing product reviews. His day-to-day operations will also include engaging with the community to help others navigate the complex landscape of data security and privacy. This appointment underscores Privacy Guides' commitment to providing accurate and up-to-date information to its readers.

Privacy Guides has been at the forefront of privacy and security research for over five years, with its work culminating in a resource that millions of readers trust. The addition of Jonah Aragon as a part-time writer is a testament to the organization's ongoing commitment to excellence and its mission to help individuals protect their personal data.

As Privacy Guides continues to grow and evolve, the expertise and dedication of its team members remain its greatest asset. The organization is confident that Jonah Aragon's contributions will further enhance its ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to its readers.

Privacy Guides remains dedicated to its mission of offering trustworthy information and fostering a community that prioritizes data security and privacy. The hiring of Jonah Aragon marks an exciting new chapter in the organization's journey, and the team looks forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make.

About Privacy Guides

Privacy Guides is a non-profit community and website that provides information about protecting your personal data security and privacy. Our crowdsourced recommendations and reviews of privacy tools, and our community dedicated to helping others sets us apart from other blogs and content creators. The team behind this project has been researching privacy and security in the open-source space for over 5 years, with that work culminating in the Privacy Guides resource millions of readers trust.

