ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, will showcase its latest sustainable packaging solutions at FACHPACK 2024 from September 24-26 in Nuremberg, Germany. At stand 5-126, ProAmpac will present advanced offerings such as ProActive Recyclable® FibreSculpt, ProActive Intelligence® Moisture Protect MP-1000, and the ProActive Recyclable® RP-1050, alongside its RAP Packaging line of fiber-based food-to-go solutions.

"We invite attendees to explore ProAmpac's innovative solutions driving the fiberization of packaging," said Alex Baumgartner, president of ProAmpac's European division. "From our MP-1000 technology, which transforms moisture control in powdered beverages and nutraceuticals, to our fiber-based food-to-go packaging, these advancements meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance packaging."

Fiberization and Innovation on Display

ProAmpac's featured products:

ProActive Recyclable® FibreSculpt: This is a high-barrier, fiber-based solution for shallow-draw thermoforming tray applications. With over 90% fiber content and aligned with OPRL guidelines, FibreSculpt is kerbside recyclable in the UK and Ireland, offering brands a sustainable option without compromising on product protection.

ProActive Intelligence® MP-1000: MP-1000's advanced moisture adsorbing technology eliminates the need for desiccant packets and is especially relevant in package formats where desiccants are impractical, like stick packs. Utilizing Aptar's CSP Technologies' 3-Phase Activ-Polymer platform, this solution ensures optimal moisture control for applications such as powdered beverages, nutraceuticals, point-of-care diagnostics, live culture probiotics, and sensitive food products.

ProActive Recyclable® RP-1050: Initially launched in North America and now available in Europe, RP-1050 replaces traditional film overwrap with a kerbside recyclable, fiber-based alternative. This solution is ideal for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and feminine care products, providing excellent seal characteristics for high-speed form-fill-seal operations.

RAP Food To-Go Packaging

ProAmpac's award-winning RAP Packaging food to-go packaging enhances freshness and presentation while offering recyclable, fibre-based options that support sustainability. The range of products includes the RAP Sandwich Wedge, HandRap, SoftPack, and the RAPTray.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

