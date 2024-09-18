Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
18.09.2024 17:06 Uhr
Convatec UK launches new Esteem Body with Leak Defense

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convatec, a leading global medical products and technologies company, today announces their latest soft convexity ostomy system will be launched in Glasgow later this month.

The UK launch of Esteem Body with Leak Defense, will be revealed at the WCET® - ASCN UK 2024 Joint Congress, an international healthcare professional event that celebrates new ideas on stoma, wound and continence management.

Between 28 September and 1 October 2024, the Association of Stoma Care Nurses (ASCN) and the World Council of Enterostomal Therapists® will jointly host the international congress in Glasgow, where Convatec will reveal the new Esteem Body with Leak Defense.

The use of soft convexity ostomy barriers, is a growing practice fueled in part by global obesity, which has nearly tripled since 19751. The trend has driven abdominal topography changes and related challenges for ostomy care management, such as skin folds and complicated abdominal contours.

Convatec's new offering to address this growing patient need is a comprehensive, one-piece, soft convexity ostomy system designed to fit a full range of body types and stoma shapes. The portfolio includes drainable, closed-end, and urostomy pouching solutions.

This range is designed to adapt to the body for a secure seal that can help prevent leaks and achieve the desired wear time. It gives greater choice and provides the healthcare provider and ostomate the ability to achieve the best possible fit, given that each person living with an ostomy is unique.

Bruno Pinheiro, President & Chief Operating Officer, Ostomy Care, said: "This launch marks a new chapter in ostomy care management. We are thrilled to present our comprehensive one-piece soft convexity range, combined with our trusted, gold standard adhesives, and delivered with a new, modern pouch to help people with an ostomy to live the life they want with the confidence of Leak Defense."

For more information, visit https://www.convatec.com/esteem-body/

  1. NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC). Trends in adult body-mass index in 200 countries from 1975 to 2014: a pooled analysis of 1698 population-based measurement studies with 19•2 million participants. Lancet. 2016;387:1377-1396.

AP-66716-GBL-ENGU
© 2023 Convatec
® / TM indicate Convatec trademarks

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507734/Convatec_UK.mp4

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/convatec-uk-launches-new-esteem-body-with-leak-defense-302252003.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
