Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: 880205 | ISIN: US1729081059
Cincinnati CEO Applies Cintas First Aid Skills To Save a Young Girl's Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / See how Cintas' First Aid & Safety training gave a CEO the skills she needed to take quick action and save a young girl's life. When a child began choking at the Chicago airport, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment CEO Britney Ruby Miller relied on the life-saving techniques from her Cintas First Aid & Safety training, showing the real-world impact of being prepared and educated for emergencies.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cintas
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cintas
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cintas



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
