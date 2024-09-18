Cincinnati CEO Applies Cintas First Aid Skills To Save a Young Girl's Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / See how Cintas' First Aid & Safety training gave a CEO the skills she needed to take quick action and save a young girl's life. When a child began choking at the Chicago airport, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment CEO Britney Ruby Miller relied on the life-saving techniques from her Cintas First Aid & Safety training, showing the real-world impact of being prepared and educated for emergencies.

