Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A2QQ7J | ISIN: SE0015557053 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V5
Frankfurt
18.09.24
08:28 Uhr
4,760 Euro
+0,700
+17,24 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FANTASMA GAMES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FANTASMA GAMES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2024 17:22 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Fantasma Games AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on September 18, 2024, EveryMatrix Software Limited disclosed a public
takeover offer to the shareholders in Fantasma Games AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Fantasma Games AB (publ) (FAGA, ISIN code SE0015557053, order book ID 218967)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
