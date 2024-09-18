Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Fantasma Games AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on September 18, 2024, EveryMatrix Software Limited disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Fantasma Games AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) (FAGA, ISIN code SE0015557053, order book ID 218967) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB