Xtra Energy Corp. Announces Another Exciting New Antimony Mine Discovery with Release of First Look Video

Xtra Energy Corporation (OTC Pink:XTPT), an antimony exploration company focused on the development of the American Antimony Project, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a new mine discovery on the recently completed expansion project announced earlier this year (see 3/6/24 Press Release). This significant find marks a major milestone in the company's efforts to identify high-grade antimony resources for its growing project.

To provide investors, stakeholders, and the public with an inside look, Xtra Energy has produced a "First Look" video showcasing the site, geological formations, and historical workings. The video features:

Footage: Capturing the discovery's scale and location.

Geological Insights: Commentary from the company's Head of Exploration, explaining the potential.

Underground Exploration: Highlights of the exploration team's work, giving viewers an up-close look at exploration activities.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of Xtra Energy Corporation Commented

"We are incredibly excited to share this discovery with our shareholders and the mining community. The results so far are highly encouraging, and we are confident that this new find will significantly contribute to the growth of Xtra Energy. Our team's hard work continues to pay off, and we look forward to advancing this project as quickly as possible."

The First Look video is now available on the company's YouTube channel: CLICK HERE.

Xtra Energy will continue to provide regular updates as the project progresses, with results from the focused geological mapping and sampling at the AAP due up next.

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in 214 lode claims or 4,021 acre antimony project including the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of potential antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony-based products.

