18.09.2024
Genuine's Authentication Technology Attracts Iconic Ambassadors

Bo Jackson, William Shatner, Ben Silverman and A-list advisors helping Genuine reshape the world of collectibles

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Genuine, the Silicon Valley-based startup revolutionizing authentication for sports and entertainment, is pleased to announce a distinguished lineup of brand ambassadors and advisors. Genuine's ambassador team consists of legendary athlete Bo Jackson, visionary television and film producer Ben Silverman, and iconic actor William Shatner. In addition, Genuine welcomes Becky Fine, Chief People Officer at Topgolf Callaway Brands, to its advisory board.

The Genuine Team

The Genuine Team



"We are honored. These industry greats see what we are building and recognize the opportunity to transform the way things are done. Genuine is bringing a new standard of proof to an industry that relies on outdated methods to authenticate valuable memorabilia," said Chris Savarese, Founder and CEO of Genuine. The Genuine platform uses modern technology to provide indisputable proof for items used by athletes, actors, musicians and more. "It's thrilling to see this team come together to help us succeed."

Genuine Ambassadors
Bo Jackson. A legendary professional athlete who excelled in both baseball and football, Jackson is known for his power, speed and determination. He is the perfect embodiment of Genuine's commitment to quality and innovation.

Ben Silverman. A prolific and visionary television and film producer, Silverman is behind some of the most popular shows of all time, including The Office and Ugly Betty. His expertise in storytelling and brand building is invaluable to Genuine as the company grows.

William Shatner. A renowned actor and cultural phenomenon, Shatner has entertained audiences for generations. He has seen first-hand the need to solve the fraud problem in this space. Mr. Shatner's timeless appeal and reputation for excellence align perfectly with Genuine's mission to provide consumers with trust and transparency.

Genuine Advisors
Becky Fine. As Chief People Officer at Topgolf Callaway Brands, Becky brings a wealth of experience in human resources, talent management and business operations to Genuine. Her insights are critical as Genuine scales the business. Becky joins the following advisory team:

Mark Vranesh. Chairman at Semrush and former Zynga CFO, Mark brings deep financial expertise and strategic insights.

Jon Ruggiero. CTO at Ridgeline and former Chief Technology Architect at Workday, Jon provides valuable technology insights and leadership.

Kevin Ruder. COO of Tennman Productions (business office of Justin Timberlake), Kevin offers industry-leading entertainment management expertise.

Kelley James. Known as "The Top Private Entertainer in the World" Kelley contributes unique perspectives from the world of entertainment, sports and philanthropy.

Mark Caplan. Former Sony Pictures SVP, Mark brings extensive experience in content, licensing and brand development in the entertainment industry.

"We are elated that this talented and diverse group sees our vision. They are helping us advance an industry ripe for modernization. Their expertise and insights are invaluable as we continue to innovate and build our business," said Savarese.

About Genuine
Genuine is a modern authentication platform that brings proof to life. Focused on sports, entertainment and culture, Genuine is poised to revolutionize the world of collectibles. Rather than depending on eyewitness accounts or "expert" opinions, Genuine uses technology to create verifiable proof, enhance item value and expand the already massive market.

Visit www.isitgenuine.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Brian White
Co-founder
brian.white@isitgenuine.com

SOURCE: Genuine Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
