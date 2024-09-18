Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
18.09.2024 17:38 Uhr
Mann Eye Institute Celebrates 47 Years of Transforming Lives Through Vision

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Mann Eye Institute, a leading provider of comprehensive eye care services in Texas, is proud to announce its 47th anniversary. Founded on October 31, 1977, by Dr. Mike Mann, the institute has grown from a single location with four employees to a network of 17 state-of-the-art facilities employing 500 dedicated professionals across the state.

"For nearly five decades, Mann Eye Institute has been at the forefront of ophthalmology, continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of our patients," said Dr. Mike Mann, founder of Mann Eye Institute. "Our journey from a small practice to a multi-specialty eye care leader is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care and innovative treatments."

Since its inception, Mann Eye Institute has expanded its services to include multiple specialties within ophthalmology, including oculoplastic and retina care. The practice's board-certified surgeons are among the nation's most experienced, offering a wide range of services from general ophthalmology to advanced procedures such as LASIK, cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and retinal care.

To commemorate this milestone, Mann Eye Institute is offering patients the "LASIK Deal of a Lifetime" for a limited time. This special promotion includes significant savings on LASIK procedures and the chance to win additional birthday gifts when attending a free LASIK screening.

"Our 47th birthday celebration isn't just about looking back-it's about looking forward to the next chapter with clear vision," said Dr. Mann of Mann Eye Institute. "We're excited to offer these special savings as a way of thanking our community for their trust and support over the years."

What sets Mann Eye Institute's LASIK services apart is their unparalleled combination of experienced doctors, cutting-edge technology, and personalized care. The practice utilizes advanced Contoura technology, which measures an astounding 22,000 points on each eye, far surpassing the industry standard of around 200 points. This level of customization, coupled with innovative Iris Registration for precise alignment, allows for the exceptional outcomes that Mann Eye Institute is renowned for.

Mann Eye Institute's success is also built on a foundation of core values that set it apart in the industry. These values include a commitment to honor, dignity, and gratefulness in patient interactions, ensuring that every individual who walks through their doors feels like part of the family.

Dr. Mann's pioneering spirit has been a driving force behind the institute's growth and innovation. In 1981, he was among the first in the country to begin performing radial keratotomy (RK) procedures, the predecessor to modern LASIK surgery. This forward-thinking approach continues today with the practice's adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and techniques.

As Mann Eye Institute looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing excellence in patient care. The institute invites both new and existing patients to join in the celebration by scheduling a free, no-obligation LASIK consultation to learn more about their vision correction options and take advantage of the birthday savings.

For more information about Mann Eye Institute's services, schedule a consultation or call 844-969-2020.

Contact Information

Dina Owens
Communications Team
dina.owens@manneye.com

SOURCE: Mann Eye Institute

View the original press release on newswire.com.

