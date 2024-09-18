Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - International Endeavors Corp. (OTC Pink: IDVV) ("IEC"), a technology holdings company announced the following update regarding progress made in its products and services.

Winners Waygers AI

The Winners Waygers beta service has been a success. Recently it has surpassed 4000 subscribers for its AI beta mode, and has crossed 50 subscribers for its professional service. We still anticipate reaching up to 100 pro subscribers by year end.

We are planning a couple things in the short term.

1) A video demonstration of how professionals use the AI

2) Development of a section on the site that allows pros to publish their picks to paid subscribers, creating additional revenue for WITech.

AI and Futures Trading

We are proud to announce that we have revived the AI trading service. The project was slowed down by previous management due to volatility and the resources required. Recent events such as the new ETF listings have allowed us to revive the project. We are currently developing an automated trader that trades listed ETFs as well as futures including the Mini and Micro S&P. We anticipate the service being available in November of this year.

WITech Professional Services

The WITech division of IDVV has been servicing several clients, providing custom automation and bots in Financial, and Health & Wellness sectors. We have expanded to the medical sector and are currently working on an LOI for the development of AI tools we believe will help scientists in R&D stages of drug development.

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

Disclaimer

