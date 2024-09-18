Meet the 35 DeepTech Startups Driving India's Technological Revolution at nasscom InnoTrek USA 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's technology landscape has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, driven by the rapid rise of DeepTech startups. To further accelerate this momentum, nasscom has launched the 8th edition of its flagship InnoTrek program, running from September 17-26, 2024, in the U.S. This exclusive initiative connects 35 Indian DeepTech startups with global tech giants, investors, venture capitalists, and mentors from across US.

These startups span a diverse range of sectors, including HealthTech, Enterprise Tech, Aerospace, SpaceTech, Cybersecurity, FinTech, Consumer Tech, IoT Hardware and Devices, Retail Tech, Logistics/Supply Chain, and MedTech. They are harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Generative AI, IoT, RF, Advanced Wireless, AI and Radar Sensing, Quantum Computing, Robotics, Immersive Tech, Biosensors, and Big Data Analytics to drive innovation across their respective industries.

InnoTrek, an invite-only delegation, provides Indian tech startups with the opportunity to engage with the US. tech, business, and investor ecosystem. It offers unparalleled access to some of the most successful technology disruptors, venture capitalists, accelerators, and strategic partners. Over its past seven editions, InnoTrek has supported more than 200 startups, facilitating connections with over 250 speakers, mentors, and investors from Silicon Valley and the Middle East.

AIVOT AI: AIVOT AI is a new age artificial intelligence company started in 2019. Its aim is to use AI and Data Sciences in revolutionizing various industries, businesses besides embedding AI in all aspects of life.

Algomox: Founded in 2018 Algomox is a leader in AI-driven IT management automation (AIOps), addressing the complexities of Cloud, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity. Its platform optimizes IT and ML operations, mitigates disruptions and performance issues, and strengthens cyber security, empowering enterprises to achieve efficient, seamless, and top-tier IT management in an ever-evolving technology landscape.

AppSentinels AI: Founded by three distinguished engineers in 2020 the company is protecting more than 50 billion APIs/calls for customers in banking, fintech, e-commerce, technology, broking, media & govt utility companies. AppSentinels platform builds deep understanding of application by constructing application's workflows business logic graphs providing insights into the application's inner workings. It uses the deeper context of the application for: Continuous API Discovery & Posture Management, Continuous stateful API Pen-testing, Multi-layer protection and Remediation.

AuditorsDesk: Founded in 2021, AuditorsDesk is a SaaS based platform designed for auditors. It streamlines audit processes, enhances collaboration, and increases productivity. With features like AI based sampling, automated workflows, real-time tracking, and customizable templates, AuditorsDesk simplifies audit management. The platform supports various audit types, ensuring compliance and accuracy. Its user-friendly interface and robust tools make it an essential solution for auditors, accountants, and financial professionals seeking to elevate their audit experience.

Avgarde Systems: Founded in 2018, Avgarde is an award-winning deep tech startup focusing on radio frequency (RF), advanced wireless, radar sensing, artificial intelligence (AI) and counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS). It caters to multiple market segments, including airports airspace safety, critical infrastructure protection, public safety, unmanned traffic management, police & security, aerospace & defence, amongst others.

Bankai Labs (Panamax): Founded in 2024, Bankai Labs is an AI-powered accelerator transforming FinTech, Telecom, and 5+ other domains with cutting-edge technology. The company enhances efficiency, security, and customer experience across various domains, using AI solutions for real-time Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, and other domain specific solutions with 90-92% accuracy, increase operations efficiency by 27%, ensuring clients remain competitive and compliant in a dynamic market.

Bobble AI: Founded in 2016, Bobble AI is an innovative consumer AI platform with 100 million+ users in the Indian subcontinent. With the advancement in AI, there is a need to re-imagine the smartphone experience across platforms/apps through an always-on mobile native AI assistant that can understand the real-time context and deliver value-added recommendations. The platform has positively disrupted the smartphone experience by reimagining the keyboard real estate as a mobile native AI assistant to enhance creative expression and daily productivity. It has filed 40+ patents in the USA & India.

CogniFirst Technologies: Founded in 2020, CogniFirst is a proprietary state-of-the-art AI platform that can be used across multiple scenarios such as automatically extracting data from semi-structured/unstructured documents or querying vast document repositories in natural language. It provides end-to-end automation of document-based workflows within organisations reducing cost, increasing transparency, and driving efficiency.

Contiinex: Founded in 2020, Contiinex is an industry vertical speech AI platform for healthcare & financial services enterprises that can be deployed on private-cloud to drive incremental sales, manage risk and increase customer retention through combination of speech analytics and voice bots.

EcoRatings: Founded in 2023, EcoRatings is a GenAI solution for sustainability using the RAG + LLM approach. This can decode sustainability metrics from various sources and seamlessly integrate them into existing enterprise/organisational systems, ensuring that they can make informed, real-time decisions- all in a geography, industry and framework agnostic approach.

EQUIP9: Founded in 2019, Equip9 is an innovative technology company dedicated to transforming the heavy equipment industry. Equip9 leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline rental operations and enhance decision-making through a unified, data-driven platform.

FluxGen Sustainable Technologies: Founded in 2021, FluxGen works towards building a water positive ecosystem, with focus on water guzzlers - industrial facilities, urban utilities, smart cities, hospitals. It aims to de-risk them from the water crisis by leveraging technology to promote sustainable and circular water usage.

Gigin Technologies: Founded in 2019 Gigin Technology is an AI-driven platform transforming the informal workforce sector. The company bridges the gap between employers and workers by enhancing employment opportunities through reliable hiring, trust, safety measures, and comprehensive verification processes.

GoCodeo AI Technologies: Founded in 2023, GoCodeo is an AI agent for white-box software testing. It leverages the power of LLMs to help companies identify and eliminate software bugs early on, right at the code level.

Humanify Technologies: Founded in 2022, Humanify uses deep tech to drive human-centricity. It serves the top leading players across consumer, and digital first industries. It captures streams of live human experiences, and at scale, decoding it for customised reporting with incredible detail, using its proprietary AI technology.

Keeves Technologies: Founded in 2011, Keeves Technologies leads in VR/AR, Computer Vision, and Generative AI, pioneering innovations and secure digital asset management. It redefines immersive experiences and digital ecosystems, delivering cutting-edge deep tech solutions that are set to shape the future.

Life Bound Technologies: Founded in 2021, Life Bound Technologies delivers intelligent wireless monitoring solutions, enhancing vital sign measurement with custom AI insights. The technology ensures real-time, medical-grade precision across diverse environments.

Living Things: Founded in 2019, Living Things by iCapotech Pvt Ltd is an innovative IoT platform driving the net-zero journey toward a sustainable future. Its solution seamlessly integrates with existing air conditioners, enabling businesses to optimize energy use, enhance efficiency, and reduce carbon footprints. With real-time data analytics and intelligent insights, its energy-saving algorithm guarantees at least 15% savings on AC energy consumption.

LivNSense GreenOps: Founded in 2023, LivNSense is working towards the management and optimization of Greenhouse Gas Emissions from bottom-up approach. LivNSense has a unique positioning in the deep-decarbonization domain with its award-winning AI based SaaS platform (GreenOps). LivNSense targets high-energy equipment in industries like asphalts, cement, petrochemicals, and mining, which account for 50-60% of plant energy use. Its goal is to reduce industry emissions by up to 30% in short-term and facilitate transition to green/biofuels and hydrogen for further reduction in long term.

Manastu Space Technologies: Founded in 2017, Manastu Space revolutionizes space safety and logistics with cutting-edge green propulsion systems for satellites. Its technology enhances satellite agility and performance while reducing space debris and ensuring space sustainability. Manastu Space offers an innovative green propulsion system that is agile, safe, efficient, and cost-effective. Its technology mitigates space debris and enhances satellite performance, bridging the gap left by current propulsion solutions.

Perpetuuiti Technosoft: Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti leads in Enterprise Resiliency Automation, offering 1-Click Resilience. It reduces Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) by 70-80%, cuts operating costs by 50%, and enhances efficiency. Serving major banks, insurers, telecoms, airlines, and stock exchanges, Perpetuuiti ensures compliance and rapid recovery from technical or cyber events, protecting data and business operations.

PrivaSapien: Founded in 2020, Privasapien designs Privacy Enhancing and Responsible AI (PERAI) solutions for enterprises, focusing on privacy, accountability, safety, security, fairness, explainability, reliability, and sustainability (PASSFERS). Its comprehensive approach helps organizations meet global privacy and AI regulations like DPDPA, GDPR, EU AI Act, and PDPL, ensuring ethical data practices.

QpiAI India: Founded in 2019, QpiAI is vertically integrating AI and quantum technologies - building a 25 qubit quantum computer and software platforms leveraging AI and quantum inspired algorithms. Flagship software products include QpiAI Pro, an AutoML & MLOps Platform to scale enterprise AI deployments; QpiAI Opt, large scale optimization solver logistics and supply chain industries. QpiAI also engages in AI and quantum solutions for large scale projects.

Rezo.ai: Founded in 2018, Rezo.ai is a data-first contact center that leverages automation and analytics to help enterprises get better results at reduced costs from their contact Center operations. Rezo.ai automates contact centers with AI and utilizes its data to boost efficiency and agent performance. It unlocks data insights to personalize interactions and drive customer satisfaction.

SCIKIQ Data: Founded in 2023, SCIKIQ, is developing world class data products leveraging the latest technologies and generative AI to fulfil its promise to make data accessible to everyone for analysis & decision making. SCIKIQ empowers business teams to embrace analytics and gain real-time insights without complex technical skills. By providing easy access to data platforms, SCIKIQ helps enterprises save 80% on data management costs, reduces data transformation time by 75%, and delivers data discovery 40% faster than competitors. Plus, it enables generative AI-driven data products for various applications.

SecneurX Technologies: Founded in 2018, SecneurX is a cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting organizations from targeted attacks. Its customers include government, defence, tech companies, and BFSI sectors, leveraging its advanced solutions to safeguard critical data and maintain robust security postures. SecneurX integrates AI, machine learning, sandboxing, and CDR to deliver unparalleled real-time protection against advanced persistent threats. Its solution ensures only authorized content enters the organization, effectively blocking malicious files and safeguarding organizational data.

Staqu Technologies: Founded in 2015, Staqu innovates with JARVIS, a pure-play SaaS solution for seamless CCTV integration and advanced analytics across diverse sectors like retail, infrastructure, and healthcare. JARVIS connects to any CCTV via the internet, requiring no additional hardware, and can be -deployed remotely as a pure SaaS platform. It offers 85+ analytics and includes a Video Management System for real-time CCTV monitoring of any make/model.

Stylumia AI: Founded in 2016, Stylumia is enabling leading Fortune 500 companies, big box retailers, vertical brands, and specialty stores with game-changing AI to stay ahead as the retail sector is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by non-traditional consumer /market / competitive intelligence. Its proprietary AI decodes consumer interest at internet scale, tailored to customers' specific context.

SustLabs: Founded in 2016, SustLabs developed an AI-powered bot that empowers users with detailed insights into their energy consumption. By providing clear, actionable data, it enables users to take charge of their energy usage and achieve concrete energy efficiency. SustLabs' patented, AI enabled operating system for electricity meters helps make grids efficient by extracting and analysing electricity data.

SwitchOn: Founded in 2017, SwitchOn helps precision manufacturing Industries drastically reduce their manufacturing defects through the use of a one-of-a-kind field-trainable AI system.

Syook: Founded in 2016, Syook is a no-code IoT platform empowering industries to build custom IoT solutions trusted by leaders from across industries. With a modular approach, Syook InSite enhances safety, sustainability, and compliance through connected workers, connected assets, Truck-in Truck-out (TiTo), and environmental monitoring solutions.

Trinzz: Founded in 2024, Trinzz is India's CV/ML infrastructure brand for the world, creating a full-stack platform for medical data management. In its prototype stage, it has secured two NY-based biomedical clients. With founders from Harvard, Forbes 30Under30, and ex-Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Adobe, Trinzz aims at the US market, promising flawless data processing for healthcare training and medical sciences.

TWYN: Founded in 2019, Twyn creates real-time 3D digital twins of machines and factories, enabling remote monitoring and control. This boosts efficiency, reduces downtime and costs, and enhances productivity. What sets Twyn apart is its no-code SaaS platform, making it easy for users to create immersive digital twins for real-time monitoring, analysis, planning, and maintenance of physical assets and facilities.

UNINO Healthcare: Founded in 2016, UNINO Healthcare focuses on bringing efficient treatment and devices to reduce iatrogenic conditions - A health complication arising due to a medical treatment. It provides unique, innovative and affordable solutions using emerging technologies. It also drives transformative medical innovations by integrating multidisciplinary technologies to meet the growing demand for enhanced healthcare products and services.

Worxogo Solutions: Founded in 2015 Worxogo enhances team productivity and engagement with behavioral science and AI. Its nudge coach provides personalized coaching at scale, benefiting sales and customer service teams. Trusted by Fortune 10 companies in 11 countries, Worxogo is featured as an HBR case study and partners with Stanford researchers to measure productivity impact.

