ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
Metallicus: GreenState Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Exploring Blockchain Use Cases for Enhanced Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced GreenState Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies GreenState Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.

"GreenState Credit Union joining our Banking Innovation Program signifies a crucial advancement in our quest to innovate the financial sector with blockchain technology," expressed Donald Berk, Chief Operating Officer at Metallicus. "We're eager to collaborate with GreenState Credit Union, offering them the tools and resources for innovation and navigating the ever-shifting financial landscape."

"At GreenState Credit Union, we are always focused on smart, sustainable growth and efficiency, enabling us to consistently give more back to our members and communities. We are excited about the potential of blockchain technology supporting these goals and we look forward to collaborating with Metal Blockchain, industry experts, and financial institutions like us through the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program to identify potential opportunities and thoughtful approaches/solutions to benefit our members." - Kathy Courtney, Chief Experience & Operating Officer at GreenState Credit Union.

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like GreenState Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program supports financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. Focusing on use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with tools and resources to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

###

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About GreenState Credit Union:

Organized in 1938 and headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa, GreenState Credit Union has grown into Iowa's largest financial institution and a top U.S. institution for returning profits to members through better rates and lower fees. GreenState serves over 450,000 members with locations in Iowa and Illinois. Membership is open to anyone living or working in Iowa, and select counties in Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Contact Information

Evelyn Hernandez
Public Relations Coordinator
eh@omnipublic.global
8134312451

SOURCE: Omni Public

