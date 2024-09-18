The government of the Canadian province of Ontario has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to finalize a design framework for a large-scale energy procurement exercise, which will include solar. It says that ground-mounted solar installations will be prohibited in prime agricultural areas. The Canadian province of Ontario is planning a large-scale competitive energy procurement exercise. Billed by the Ontario government as the largest in the province's history, the Second Long-Term Procurement (LT2) is expected to largely consist of new bioenergy, solar and wind projects. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...