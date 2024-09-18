The Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (Spef) is pushing the Greek government to stop issuing new grid connection licenses for renewable energy systems to address the nation's escalating power curtailment issue. Greece's Spef trade association has asked the national government to halt new authorizations for large-scale PV plants to curb rising curtailment. A Spef spokesperson told pv magazine that from January to August, Greece curtailed about 500 GWh of solar, compared to 224 GWh of curtailed energy in 2023. Energy storage is a potential solution for Greece's power curtailment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...