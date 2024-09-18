AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG Hosts Successful Opening of Europe's First Lithium Hydroxide Refinery

Amsterdam, 18 September 2024 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") hosted the opening of its lithium hydroxide refinery in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt in Germany earlier today. AMG Lithium B.V., which houses all of AMG's lithium activities, has commissioned production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide at the first of its five modules planned for the site.

Annual capacity of one module is 20,000 tons per year - enough for the batteries of around 500,000 electric vehicles ("EVs"). AMG's first module is sold out and by 2030, AMG's concept is to expand annual production up to 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide depending on market conditions. The recent Benchmark forecast, which has been revised downward, projects total demand for lithium in batteries in Europe to be 700k metric tons in 2030. AMG's potential production of 100k metric tons (assuming all 5 modules), represents 14% market share of the projected applicable market in Europe for 2030.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of AMG N.V. said, "With the refinery, we are the first mover, making a decisive contribution to securing the supply of the critical raw material lithium for the industry in Germany and Europe. The establishment of our own complete lithium value chain also contributes to the European Critical Raw Materials Act and offers greater independence for raw materials and critical materials."

Dr. Stefan Scherer, Managing Director of AMG Lithium GmbH, commented "AMG is forward looking - developing cutting-edge technology and materials to support the market development of next generation, sulfur-based all-solid-state-batteries closely together with the main players in the industry."

Lithium hydroxide is an important raw material for the production of cathode materials for batteries in EVs and thus for the path to climate-neutral mobility. With the refinery in Bitterfeld, AMG is primarily aiming to supply customers who manufacture in Europe.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V.+1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.