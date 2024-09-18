HopCat Announces Return of Hoptoberfest: A Limited-Time Oktoberfest-Inspired Celebration

Starting September 20 through October 6, guests can try Oktoberfest-inspired menu items and Oktoberfest beers, and enter for their chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the 190th anniversary festival in Munich, Germany in 2025.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / HopCat is thrilled to announce its 2024 Hoptoberfest Celebration, taking place from September 20th to October 6th at all HopCat locations. This annual event promises to bring the flavors of Germany to guests with exclusive food items, authentic German beers on tap, and the exciting opportunity to win a trip to the world-famous Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

Hoptoberfest At HopCat 2024

HopCat's culinary team has crafted special dishes that put a fun, flavorful twist on classic German fare, including the Currywurst Hoagie, Mushroom Spaetzle, and Hoptoberfest Fries. These savory creations offer unique takes on traditional German cuisine, featuring beer-braised sausages, tender farmhouse pasta, and zesty beer-battered fries.

To complement these delicious dishes, HopCat will feature a selection of eight authentic Bavarian beers on tap, including popular brands like Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, and Ayinger. New for this year, guests can enjoy their festbier and märzen in a limited-edition 22oz Hoptoberfest Glass Boot and take it home for just $22. Adding to the excitement, HopCat offers guests the chance to win a trip to Munich for the ultimate Oktoberfest experience. Visitors can enter for their chance to win at any HopCat location during the celebration, with full details and terms and conditions available at www.hopcat.com/rules.

"It's really the history behind this event that gets me so excited," says Justin Pollock, HopCat's Beverage Director. "To know that German breweries have been delivering the finest lagers in the world for hundreds of years, we're proud to be pouring the most authentic selections that make their way to the states. With our chef's creative takes on classic German dishes and giving away a trip to experience the real thing in Munich, this year is shaping up to be our best Hoptoberfest yet."

The Hoptoberfest Celebration runs from September 20th to October 6th at all HopCat locations, inviting guests to celebrate the season with great food, beer, and the possibility of winning an unforgettable trip. Prost to another year of Hoptoberfest fun!

Please reach out to Michele Ary at michele@wearebarfly.com for live segments, interviews, or more photos.

###

About HopCat

At HopCat, craft quality goes beyond our unparalleled beer selection. We pride ourselves on scratch-made, award-winning food and friendly, knowledgeable service. Each HopCat location has a unique atmosphere, but you can count on a consistently exceptional experience every time. For more information on HopCat, please visit www.hopcat.com.

Contact Information

Michele Ary

Brand Manager

michele@wearebarfly.com

269-206-6872

Related Files

HPTBRFST_08-1201x795-11e462d

HPTBRFST_03-1201x795-11e462d

SOURCE: HopCat

View the original press release on newswire.com.