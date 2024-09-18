Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,470 Euro
+0,010
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4401,99020:15
Dow Jones News
18.09.2024 18:40 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Sep-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,762 
Highest price paid per share:         129.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          123.50p 
                        127.4423p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,798,152 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,798,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.4423p                    150,762

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7028               129.00      09:14:32          00071434120TRLO0      XLON 
7773               129.00      09:14:32          00071434121TRLO0      XLON 
7459               123.50      09:30:01          00071434456TRLO0      XLON 
6903               126.00      09:32:16          00071434493TRLO0      XLON 
11268               126.00      09:32:16          00071434494TRLO0      XLON 
7248               126.00      09:43:18          00071434832TRLO0      XLON 
73                127.50      10:09:19          00071435326TRLO0      XLON 
6510               128.00      10:09:21          00071435328TRLO0      XLON 
10000               128.00      10:09:21          00071435329TRLO0      XLON 
121                128.00      10:09:21          00071435330TRLO0      XLON 
1465               128.00      10:24:57          00071435656TRLO0      XLON 
45000               128.00      10:25:09          00071435665TRLO0      XLON 
6913               128.00      10:57:32          00071436105TRLO0      XLON 
2669               128.00      11:29:32          00071436824TRLO0      XLON 
2723               127.50      13:18:53          00071439133TRLO0      XLON 
115                127.50      13:18:53          00071439134TRLO0      XLON 
747                127.50      13:18:53          00071439135TRLO0      XLON 
259                127.50      14:17:23          00071440709TRLO0      XLON 
12                127.50      14:17:23          00071440710TRLO0      XLON 
2637               127.50      14:17:23          00071440711TRLO0      XLON 
778                127.50      14:17:23          00071440712TRLO0      XLON 
2416               127.50      14:17:23          00071440713TRLO0      XLON 
1770               128.00      14:57:54          00071442846TRLO0      XLON 
430                128.00      14:57:54          00071442847TRLO0      XLON 
6918               127.50      15:25:33          00071443795TRLO0      XLON 
2973               127.50      16:17:53          00071445606TRLO0      XLON 
2296               127.50      16:17:53          00071445607TRLO0      XLON 
5496               127.50      16:17:53          00071445608TRLO0      XLON 
762                127.00      16:35:18          00071446256TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 347685 
EQS News ID:  1990947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990947&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2024 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.