Acoustic Levitation takes Robotic Automation to the next level: AcoustoFab Unveils Contact-Free Manipulation Kits at Maker Faire Tokyo 2024

TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcoustoFab, a leader in robotic process automation, is set to unveil its revolutionary acoustic levitation technology at Maker Faire Tokyo 2024. This patented technology uses ultrasound to levitate and manipulate materials mid-air, offering a novel, contactless solution for ultra-clean and precise handling in industrial settings.

At the core, AcoustoFab's innovation is an advanced array of ultrasound speakers that generates inaudible sound waves, acting like invisible hands to lift and manipulate materials-from delicate droplets to small particles-without physical contact. This breakthrough approach could transform industries where contamination-free and delicate processing are essential.

AcoustoFab will introduce its new Baseline and Advanced Kits at the event, showcasing the versatility of acoustic levitation for handling both liquids and solids. These kits mark a significant advancement in robotic process automation, offering scalable solutions that prioritize precision and reliability.

"At Maker Faire Tokyo, we're turning acoustic levitation from a concept into a practical tool for complex liquid handling and high-precision particle manipulation," said Dr Ryuji Hirayama of AcoustoFab. "Our Baseline and Advanced Kits will demonstrate how ultrasound technology can set new standards for contamination-free, contactless operations, giving attendees a glimpse into the future of industrial and laboratory processes."

Imagine a lab where experiments on individual droplets are conducted without containers, or a system where liquids are manipulated in mid-air, eliminating contamination risks. AcoustoFab's platform makes these scenarios a reality, offering a "wall-less" environment that is both practical and transformative. Various applications range from precision seed sorting to non-contact crystallography.

Visitors of Maker Faire Tokyo on September 21 and 22 can experience this revolutionary technology firsthand. AcoustoFab will conduct live demonstrations at the SwitchScience booth at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre, showcasing how ultrasound technology can redefine industrial processes and set new standards across various sectors.

Based in London, AcoustoFab is a UCL Spin-out dedicated to pioneering the use of acoustic levitation across a diverse range of sectors. From biotechnology to the culinary arts, AcoustoFab is committed to innovation, providing customized solutions that enhance precision, cleanliness, and efficiency in various industries.

