Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 19:14 Uhr
SUPER STATE HOLDINGS Acquires lucid Corporation, Marking Entry Into US VTuber Market

SUPER STATE HOLDINGS Enters the U.S. Market, Marking a Major Milestone in Its Global Expansion Within the Fast-Growing VTuber Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / lucid Corporation, a U.S.-based VTuber agency, announced its acquisition by SUPER STATE HOLDINGS, an "entertainment superpower." This strategic move marks SUPER STATE HOLDING's first venture into the U.S. market, signaling a significant expansion of its global presence in the rapidly growing VTuber industry.

SUPER STATE HOLDINGS x lucid

SUPER STATE HOLDINGS x lucid
Key Visual

The acquisition is set to accelerate lucid's growth and enhance its position in the U.S. VTuber landscape. SUPER STATE HOLDINGS plans to leverage this acquisition to establish and grow its various brands in the U.S. through VTuber activities and other tech-related initiatives and acquisitions.

"For the past few years at lucid Corporation, I've sought to provide an elevated platform for VTubers to express their creativity, passion, and joy with fans in the United States," said Duran Parsi, newly appointed CEO of lucid Corporation. "Through this partnership with SUPER STATE HOLDINGS, we will be able to offer our talents with more resources, training, and mentorship opportunities to accelerate our business and provide further opportunities to existing and aspiring VTubers."

Key highlights of the acquisition include: (1) Expansion of lucid's talent roster through upcoming auditions; (2) Development of a new merchandise division; (3) Plans for future VTuber concerts and events; (4) Mentorship opportunities for lucid talents from STPR's world-renowned talents.

This collaboration is expected to bring fresh creative opportunities to the U.S. VTuber scene, combining lucid's local market knowledge with SUPER STATE HOLDING's global expertise and resources.

About lucid Corporation:

lucid Multimedia is a U.S.-based virtual entertainment talent agency that offers VTubers and digital content creators a dynamic platform to unleash their full creative potential. By "Expanding Horizons and Empowering Creativity," we strive to transform dreams into reality, enrich lives, and create positive, impactful experiences.

About SUPER STATE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.:

SUPER STATE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. is a "superpower in entertainment," boasting over 1,000 creators, including those under its subsidiary STPR Co., Ltd., with a total of 43 million social media followers and more than 8.9 billion cumulative YouTube views. With a strong presence and influence centered on YouTube, the company is well-recognized for its extensive reach.

To learn more about lucid Corporation, Inc., visit https://www.welcometolucid.com.

To learn more about SUPER STATE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., visit https://superstateholdings.com.

Contact:
SUPER STATE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
https://superstateholdings.com/contact

Contact Information

Duran Parsi
CEO
duran.parsi@welcometolucid.com

SOURCE: lucid Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
