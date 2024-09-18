Empire Holdings Welcomes 1836 Engineering to New Headquarters at Sun Valley Properties

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Empire Holdings is pleased to announce that 1836 Engineering, a leading firm specializing in Geotechnical Engineering and Material Testing, has relocated its headquarters to 5200 Vesta Farley at Sun Valley Industrial Park within the Loop 820 East/Lake Arlington Industrial Growth Center. The new location features an adaptive reuse of two former auto garages. The buildings totaling 7,200 square feet, which have been custom-tailored to meet the unique operational needs and specialized equipment of 1836 Engineering. One building consists entirely of Class A engineering offices, while the other is custom designed laboratory space, both surrounded by 100% native Texas landscaping.









A proud Texas-based company, 1836 Engineering takes a comprehensive approach to construction management and inspection services, with a strong emphasis on enhancing Texas infrastructure. The company is known for its highly experienced, knowledgeable, and diverse team, positioning it as a leader in the industry.

The lease transaction was successfully managed by Todd Hubbard, Managing Principal and Joe McLiney, Transaction Manager at NAI Robert Lynn along with, Johnny Begzos, Advisor (formerly with Citadel) and Scott Morse, SIOR, CCIM, Managing Partner at Citadel Partners, LLC, who played an integral role in bringing 1836 Engineering to Sun Valley Properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome 1836 Engineering to Sun Valley," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Their addition enhances the diversity of businesses and strong job growth to the Southeast Fort Worth community. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

