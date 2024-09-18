Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 19:14 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Empire Holdings Welcomes 1836 Engineering to New Headquarters at Sun Valley Properties

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Empire Holdings is pleased to announce that 1836 Engineering, a leading firm specializing in Geotechnical Engineering and Material Testing, has relocated its headquarters to 5200 Vesta Farley at Sun Valley Industrial Park within the Loop 820 East/Lake Arlington Industrial Growth Center. The new location features an adaptive reuse of two former auto garages. The buildings totaling 7,200 square feet, which have been custom-tailored to meet the unique operational needs and specialized equipment of 1836 Engineering. One building consists entirely of Class A engineering offices, while the other is custom designed laboratory space, both surrounded by 100% native Texas landscaping.



A proud Texas-based company, 1836 Engineering takes a comprehensive approach to construction management and inspection services, with a strong emphasis on enhancing Texas infrastructure. The company is known for its highly experienced, knowledgeable, and diverse team, positioning it as a leader in the industry.

The lease transaction was successfully managed by Todd Hubbard, Managing Principal and Joe McLiney, Transaction Manager at NAI Robert Lynn along with, Johnny Begzos, Advisor (formerly with Citadel) and Scott Morse, SIOR, CCIM, Managing Partner at Citadel Partners, LLC, who played an integral role in bringing 1836 Engineering to Sun Valley Properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome 1836 Engineering to Sun Valley," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Their addition enhances the diversity of businesses and strong job growth to the Southeast Fort Worth community. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

##

ABOUT EMPIRE HOLDINGS

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties with design, technology, and innovation at the forefront. Backed by a powerhouse team led by 40-year commercial real estate industry vet Sandra McGlothin, Empire Holdings is changing the way commercial industrial spaces are built. For more information, visit Empire Holdings:

  • Online at https://empireholdingstx.com

  • On Facebook at www.facebook.com/empireholdingstx

  • On Instagram at www.instagram.com/empireholdingstx

  • On LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/empire-holdings-tx

Contact Information

Keishi High
Office Administrator
keishi@empireholdingstx.com
8179850054

SOURCE: Empire Holdings

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
