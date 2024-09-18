Car Concierge Pro 'Auto Insurance Monitoring ' Solution Reduces Car Insurance Costs

Car Concierge Pro Auto Insurance Monitoring (AIM) offers clients an independent, cost-saving solution that reduces monthly insurance premiums without compromising coverage for less than $1 a day in membership fees. This ensures unbiased and hassle-free savings.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Car Concierge Pro LLC, an innovative automotive concierge company, announces the launch of the Auto Insurance Monitoring (AIM) solution. This offering provides clients an unbiased, client-centric alternative to traditional car insurance brokers. With AIM, clients can reduce their monthly premiums without changing coverage, all for less than $1 a day - just $29 monthly membership fees.

The AIM solution prevents clients from overpaying on car insurance, ensuring they receive the lowest monthly premiums. Unlike car insurance brokers, Car Concierge Pro operates independently of any insurance companies, car manufacturers, or dealerships, offering an utterly client-focused experience. The objective is to deliver significant savings while maintaining optimal coverage for each client.

"Our mission is to deliver our clients peace of mind and cost savings. Having negotiated over $3.8 million in savings across 600+ clients, we are confident AIM will extend these savings by reducing unnecessary premium costs," said Neel Mehta, Chief Negotiator and Founder of Car Concierge Pro.

About Car Concierge Pro LLC

Founded in 2019, Car Concierge Pro is a leading car concierge service, assisting clients with car buying, leasing, selling, and trade-in needs across the USA, Canada, and UAE. Car Concierge Pro is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating, making it the only automotive company with this distinction. The company has a proven track record, serving 600+ clients and negotiating $3.8 million in savings, supported by 250+ client reviews on platforms like Google, Facebook and email testimonials.

Car Concierge Pro curates and negotiates a wide range of vehicles, from $10,000 to $2,000,000, and handles new, used, and certified pre-owned (CPO) cars. The company serves a diverse clientele, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), business owners, employees of Fortune 5000 companies, and small to medium businesses (SMBs).

With an experienced team holding an MBA and market research expertise, Car Concierge Pro's mission is to deliver cost savings and convenience. Their process is meticulously designed, covering every step from curation to negotiation, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience.

The company offers a complimentary 30-minute consultation to address any insurance or car-related queries before formal engagement. Their car buying service is available for a fixed engagement fee, valid for 180 days, with a 30-day money-back guarantee to ensure client satisfaction.

For more information, visit Car Buying Service, Car Leasing Service, and Car Selling Service.

Neel Mehta

Chief Negotiator and Founder

neel@carconciergepro.com

+1.480.418.6390

SOURCE: Car Concierge Pro LLC

