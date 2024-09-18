Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 19:38 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation to Bring Their Award-Winning Home Services to Portland, Oregon this Fall

Family-owned Company Top-rated Residential Roofing Company Expands in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Drawing from more than two decades of experience in the Pacific Northwest, family-owned Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is expanding its service area to include Portland, Oregon, from its newest location at 27350 SW 95th Ave #3022, Wilsonville, OR, 97070.

The rapidly growing company has been making headlines for its commitment to the communities it serves, both operationally and philanthropically, while earning numerous awards and accolades throughout its two decades of service to the Pacific Northwest. With Guardian's newest outpost in Portland comes increasing jobs and economic support to the Portland area.

"At Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, our mission is to help homeowners address all their roofing, gutter, and attic insulation needs, whether it's fixing a small leak, removing moss, or replacing an entire roof. We stand behind every repair and installation with a commitment to complete satisfaction, which is why Guardian is recognized as one of the most trusted roofing contractors in the industry," says Lori Swanson, Founder of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation.

"We know that the market for roofing contractors is both healthy and thriving so we strive to provide quality and value in the communities we serve and our experience in Seattle will provide a roadmap of success to the business we will build in Oregon," says Matt Swanson, Co-founder of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation.

"We couldn't be prouder of our exceptional team and the strides we have all made together to accomplish this growth. We fully realize that our amazing clients, team and community have been and will continue to be vital to our business as we grow," concludes Lori Swanson.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and now Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb
The Barber Shop Marketing
dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com
972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
