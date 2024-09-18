New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - A new trend is sweeping across college campuses: students are using AI to learn more efficiently. Viral social media posts show students recording their lectures and leaving class with AI generated notes, flashcards, and quizzes.

Turbolearn, an education-technology company founded by two college students, Rudy Arora and Sarthak Dhawan, is at the forefront of this trend. Used by 500,000 students and professors, the platform transforms lecture recordings into meticulously crafted notes-complete with tables, diagrams, emojis and equations.

Students like using AI notetakers because they allow them to stay engaged and focused on class content rather than scrambling to write down every point the professor makes.

Avalon Mitchell, a business major at Texas A&M, says she no longer has to worry about missing key information. "I can now focus on understanding concepts, rather than just jotting down notes," Mitchell said. "It allows me to pay closer attention to what my professor is saying."

Instructors are also embracing the platform as a way to both improve student learning and streamline their own processes.

Hundreds of professors have created and shared a "Turbofolder" with their class. All a professor has to do is hit "record" at the beginning of each lecture. Students in their class gain access to the notes, flashcards and quizzes from each lesson. To prepare for tests, students can chat with a folder and get context-dependent answers that include quotes from multiple lectures.

Many universities, such as Meharry Medical College, have started using Turbolearn AI over outdated platforms like Panopto.

"What I love about Turbolearn is that it allows me to choose whether I'd like to share recordings and transcripts," said Brylan Donaldson, an instructor at Northwestern University. "I also have the option to edit notes and restrict viewing access to certain students."

One of AI's standout benefits in the classroom is its ability to help students with learning disabilities like ADHD.

"My ADHD makes it hard for me to shift my attention between listening to the professor and taking notes," said Yash Sharma, an undergraduate student at Duke. "My old school gave me access to an outdated transcription service that only transcribes what my professor says. Turbolearn is so much better because it not only gives me a transcript but also notes, flashcards and quizzes based on the lesson."

Turbolearn's focus on inclusivity in learning has drawn praise from students and educators alike.

Turbolearn Feature Offerings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



While many AI tools like Answers.ai, Quizard and Quizmate have raised concerns about academic integrity by advertising themselves as able to "take a picture of your test question and get an answer," Turbolearn offers an ethical alternative. Instead of bypassing learning, it enhances it-empowering students to revisit and comprehend complex material through well-organized notes and visual aids.

As AI becomes more prevalent in education, Turbolearn stands out as a model for responsible, impactful use. The most interesting thing about the platform is that the founders-Rudy Arora and Sarthak Dhawan-built the product in college. "Being in college allowed us to better understand the needs of our users. Evaluating ideas is as simple as texting friends or going up to professors after class," says Rudy.

As universities increasingly look to modernize learning, AI-powered solutions like Turbolearn.ai offer a promising path forward. Turbolearn is now selling plans to both students and institutions and is available on the app store, play store, and web.

For more information about how Turbolearn.ai is shaping the future of academic note-taking, visit turbolearn.ai/institutions.

