Discovery Education and LIV Golf Launch Multi-Year Partnership Reaching Half a Million Students Worldwide With STEM and Life Skills

CHARLOTTE, NC and CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Discovery Education and LIV Golf today announced a new multi-year partnership, LIV to Learn, that will positively impact half a million students worldwide. This innovative collaboration offers students and educators digital resources that explore STEM, life skills, and career opportunities, while also addressing topics of teamwork and sustainability.

LIV to Learn is a key component of the LIV Golf Potential, Unleashed Impact Strategy which aims to positively impact 5.4 million young people. LIV to Learn unites partners across sectors to increase opportunities for education, employment, and training for young people. Since its founding, LIV Golf has launched numerous programs focused on inspiring a better tomorrow through the game of golf. The pillar programs of Potential, Unleashed - LIV to Learn, LIV Green, Transform the Game, and the Way We LIV - demonstrate a holistic and transformational strategy for impact.

"Inspiring students through the game of golf is a core focus of LIV Golf's Potential, Unleashed impact and sustainability initiative," said Greg Norman, the CEO and Commissioner at LIV Golf. "We are proud to partner with Discovery Education to create new ways to make golf more accessible to young people, while developing the important skills and values that play a huge role in the game we love. We believe these tools will help foster a passion for golf and encourage students to reach their potential as we work to inspire the leaders of tomorrow."

The program includes ready-to-use resources, teacher-led and family activities, and a facilitator guide. LIV to Learn features exclusive content from some of the biggest names in golf, including two-time Masters champion and RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson, U.S. Open champion and Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer, LIV Golf Wild Card player and former Ryder Cup star Anthony Kim, Cleeks GC star and 2023 DP World Tour Player of the Year Adrian Meronk, and more.

"To partner with such a great organization like Discovery Education is a very exciting moment for our league," says Watson. "I am honored to play a small role in this and look forward to seeing the global impact we can make together."



This week, as part of the program launch during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship, local students and educators are visiting Maridoe Golf Club for an opportunity to learn about STEM-related careers at LIV Golf. A series of events for students and educators will include virtual field trip filming, a behind-the-scenes tour of the event operations and broadcast compound, meet and greets with athletes, and fan village tours.

"Our extensive experience with major leagues has strengthened our belief in the power of sports to ignite student curiosity," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "We are excited to partner with LIV Golf to channel that curiosity into learning, fostering essential skills to help students thrive in their futures."

Additional resources will be released in the coming months, including a virtual field trip, digital lesson bundles, and language translations. Learn more about LIV to Learn at livtolearn.discoveryeducation.com or within Discovery Education Experience.

About LIV Golf

The LIV Golf League is the world's only global golf league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule, and many of the world's best golfers. Launched in 2022, the League was designed to expand the sport on a global level and create new value within the golfing ecosystem while enhancing the game's societal impact. A landmark investment by LIV Golf also launched The International Series, a set of 10 enhanced events sanctioned by the Asian Tour, with elevated prize funds in world-class destinations, offering a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League. Hall of Fame golfer and renowned businessman, Greg Norman, is the League's first and founding CEO and Commissioner. Only two years into operations and with tournaments across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, LIV Golf remains committed to developing the sport at every level and exposing more people to the positive virtues of the game through its unique blend of intense competition and entertainment.



LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport's untapped worldwide potential.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

