Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Aisix Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) (the "Company" or "Aisix Solutions"), an emerging global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 16,666,667 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price per Common Share of $0.03.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for working capital, as well as general corporate purposes.

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches, with the initial closing date of the Offering expected to occur on or around September 30, 2024 and is not subject to receipt of a minimum amount of gross proceeds. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and TSXV policies. The Offering is open to participation by insiders.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aisix Solutions

Aisix Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, Aisix Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, Aisix Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

For further information:

Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the expected closing date for the Offering and receipt of TSXV approvals. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

