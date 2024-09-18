Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) (the "Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 18, 2024. All of the eight nominees set out in Burcon's management proxy circular dated August 1, 2024 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's articles or with applicable law.

The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Non Votes Alan Chan 46,744,726 99.37 296,474 0.63 2,796,416 Peter H. Kappel 46,793,243 99.47 247,957 0.53 2,796,416 Debora S. Fang 46,743,506 99.37 297,694 0.63 2,796,416 Jeanne McCaherty 46,703,272 99.28 337,928 0.72 2,796,416 Alfred Lau 46,655,362 99.18 385,838 0.82 2,796,416 Aaron T. Ratner 45,896,906 97.57 1,144,294 2.43 2,796,416 John A. Vassallo 46,403,436 98.64 637,764 1.36 2,796,416 James Peter Pekar 46,792,656 99.47 248,544 0.53 2,796,416

Shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company, the warrants issued to John A. Vassallo and authorized the board of directors to effect, at its discretion, a consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Burcon is also pleased to announce that, Mr. James Pekar was elected as a director of the Company. Mr. Pekar has over 30 years' of experience in the dairy and food industry. Born and raised in Wisconsin, United States, Mr. Pekar received a full athletic scholarship to attend the University of Iowa to play football. His football career spanned from 1978 to 1987, from playing with the Iowa Hawkeyes to the LA Express and San Antonio Gunslingers, two USFL football teams. In 1994, Mr. Pekar started a dairy based enzyme-modified reaction company, named First Choice Ingredients, which specialized in reaction, fermentation and distillation technologies. First Choice became world renowned for developing dairy based flavor systems and dairy notes using cultures and enzymes in the fermentation process. Started in the basement of his first home, Mr. Pekar grew First Choice from one employee to over 150 employees and three plants (which included 150,000+ square feet of office and manufacturing space) and operated the business successfully for 27 years. In 2021, Mr. Pekar sold First Choice to international powerhouse DSM for US$460 million. Mr. Pekar currently holds approximately 2.2% of Burcon's issued and outstanding common shares.

Dr. Lorne Tyrrell retired from the board of directors and did not stand for re-election at the Meeting this year. The board of directors of Burcon would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Dr. Tyrrell for his valuable contributions to the board of Burcon during his tenure.

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2024 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

