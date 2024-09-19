Following a recent study published in The Lancet predicting more than 39 million deaths between now and 2050 due to antibiotic-resistant infections, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) cautions healthcare institutions and providers worldwide against misusing antibiotics, particularly doxycycline.

"The misuse of antibiotics, including doxycycline, by healthcare providers contributes to the growing global AMR [antimicrobial resistance] health crisis, where bacteria evolve to become resistant to treatments, rendering them ineffective," said AHF Senior Global Medical Director Dr. Adele Schwartz Benzaken. "Some key steps to combating AMR include strictly adhering to clinical guidelines, prescribing antibiotics only when necessary, and considering alternative treatments for conditions that do not require them. Patients must also take antibiotics at the correct time and with the appropriate dose. Resistant bacterial infections can spread through populations and are a public health threat."

AMR for sexually transmitted infections, particularly gonorrhea, is of increasing concern because misusing antibiotics can make conditions harder to treat. Incomplete treatments may suppress, but not eradicate, infections. This delays appropriate treatment and contributes to the spread of resistant strains. Overusing doxycycline in post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) also risks resistance, impacting prevention efforts in high-risk populations.

AHF advocates for the responsible use of all antibiotics. Additionally, consistent condom use is effective in reducing the risk of STIs and helps reduce the need for the excessive use of antibiotics to treat them.

